Warriors track hauls in awards

The Indiana Tech men's and women's track and field programs had two athletes, senior Tequan Claitt and sophomore Destiny Copeland, head coach Doug Edgar and assistant coach Austin Roark win NAIA Great Lakes Region honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Claitt was named male field athlete of the year after finishing the season ranked first in the high jump, setting a school record of 7 feet, 3 inches at the Liberty Kickoff on Jan. 24.

Copeland was named the female field athlete of the year for the second year in a row with a nation-leading 40-6 mark in the triple jump and a 19-93/4 in the long jump, second in the NAIA.

Edgar was named the coach of the year for the men and women after guiding the Warriors to wire-to-wire No. 1 rankings in the USTFCCCA national index and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference indoor titles for both teams.

Tech had 52 NAIA automatic qualifying standards during the regular season.

Roark was tapped as the men's assistant coach of the year after helping six athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships and coaching Claitt to the No. 1 mark in the high jump.

Mastodons earn Summit honors

Three basketball players from Purdue Fort Wayne were honored Thursday by the Summit League.

On the men's team, Mastodons sophomore Jarred Godfrey was named to the all-Summit League honorable mention team, and freshman Deonte Billups was selected to the all-newcomer team. Godfrey averaged 15.8 points and 3.4 assists and enters the league tournament with 489 points. In league play, Billups was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per contest.

For the women's team, Mastodons freshman Riley Ott was selected to the Summit League All-Newcomer team. Ott averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.89 steal. In Summit League play, she averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steal.

HCAC award winners named

Manchester sophomore Macy Miller, a Carroll graduate, earned honorable mention All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors. Miller led Manchester in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Macy also led the team in blocked shots (13), free throws made (84) and field goals made (85).