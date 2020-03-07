Indiana Tech shines at NAIA track

Sophomore Destiny Copeland of Indiana Tech finished second in the long jump at the NAIA indoor track and field national championships on Friday with a personal-best leap of 19 feet, 11.75 inches to help the Warriors pick up 12 points to move into fifth place out of 32 teams after Day 2 of the three-day championship event. Tech trails first-place Concordia (Neb.) by 12 points.

Copeland's second-place finish was good for eight points and was her third straight top-two finish in the event across the indoor and outdoor national championships. Tech's other four points at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex at South Dakota State also came from the long jump as junior Doneasha Brewer finished fifth with a jump of 18 feet, 10.75 inches. Copeland and Brewer earned All-American honors for their efforts.

Brewer's big day wasn't limited to the long jump. She also ran the 200 meters in 24.66 seconds to place fifth in the preliminaries and qualify for today's final. Freshman Derica Gibson beat Brewer by 0.04 second to take third in the event with a personal-best 24.62. Sha'londa Terry became the third Warrior to qualify for the 200 final with an eighth-place finish in 24.82.

Kylin Nichols qualified for the finals in the 60 hurdles with a sixth-place finish in 8.80 seconds, and Doshawn Franks was fourth in the 600 with a time of 1:33.48 and will also be in the finals.

3 All-Americans for Warriors' men

On the men's side of the national championships, the Warriors had three athletes earn All-American honors and finished the day in 21st place with 4.67 points.

The Tech men shone brightest in the high jump, where Dylan Bikim and Victor Daily tied for eighth place and both were All-Americans after posting jumps of 6 feet, 8.25 inches. Malik Johnson was the third member Indiana Tech All-American with a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 23 feet, 6 inches. It's the third time he has been an All-American in the event.

The Warriors also had a bevy of athletes advance through Friday preliminaries to today's finals. In the 200, Anthony Franklin finished second in 21.34 seconds and Jordan Highsmith took third in 21.49. Highsmith also advanced to the 400 finals after a time of 47.97 that was good for fifth place.

Qawtavius Johnson won his 60 heat in 6.73 seconds and will be the second seed today, while Zayquan Lincoln was eighth in 6.85. DeAnthony Coleman was fifth in the 60 hurdles at 8.08, and Gairy Springer was fifth in the 600 in 1:19.87.

Warrior wrestlers tied for 13th place

The 19th-ranked Indiana Tech men's wrestling team ended the first day of the National Championships in Park City, Kansas, in a tie for 13th place with 25.5 points. Three Tech wrestlers – freshmen Conner Grimson and Matthew Grimson and sophomore Eric Vermillion – reached the second day of competition and guaranteed themselves All-American honors. It will be the first time all three have been All-Americans.

Conner Grimson, ranked 11th in the 133-pound class dropped his first match, but bounced back with a series of triumphs, including a 5-4 victory over Shea Ruffridge of Grand View, the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class. Matthew Grimson lost to Ruffridge early but also rebounded and upset No. 3 wrestler Dante Tacchia with a pin at 5:32. Vermillion lost in the quarterfinals, but finished his day with a 4-2 win in the 184-pound weight class.