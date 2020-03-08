Huntington wins 1st national title

Huntington used a sensational effort from its mid-distance and distance runners to win its first national title in program history at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Brookings, S.D.

Aspen Dirr and Hannah Stoffel combined for 62 of Huntington's 77 points behind three combined individual titles (Dirr in the mile and 1,000, Stoffel in the 800), two legs each on title-winning relay teams (4x800 and distance medley relay), two runner-up finishes (Dirr in the 5,000, Stoffel in the mile) and one third-place effort (Stoffel in the 600).

It wasn't until Dirr and Stoffel teamed up with Mara McFarland and Molly Mitchell in the distance medley relay that the Foresters locked up the victory. The quartet only needed to finish no worse than fourth to win the national title outright, but they ended up winning by nine seconds.

Third's a charm for the Warriors

The Indiana Tech men's and women's indoor track and field teams both finished in third place. The men finished the three-day meet with 48.67 points to earn their eighth straight trip to the podium at the indoor championships. The women had 57 points. The third-place finish extends the Warriors streak of making the podium to eight straight seasons indoor.

Jordan Highsmith finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 46.96 and finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 21.57 to earn a pair of All-American honor in his first national championship. Anthony Franklin earned national runner-up honors in the 200 with a time of 21.33.

Malik Johnson earned his second All-American plaque of the weekend with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 14.82m/48-7.5.

For the women, Destiny Copeland tied her personal-best in the triple jump with a mark of 12.34m/40-5.75 to win the individual title, the third of her career. Obike Nekeima finished fourth with a mark of 11.97m/39-3.75 to earn her first All-American honors for Tech.

Kylin Nichols ran an 8.73 in the finals of the 60 meter hurdles to take third while Derica Gibson, Doneasha Brewer and Sha'londa Terry went 3-5-8 in the 200 meters with times of 24.26, 24.70 and 25.23. Brewer would also finish seventh in the 60m with a time of 7.60 to leave South Dakota with two more All-American plaques.

Lenae Ludy cleared 1.68m/5-6.25 to finish eighth in the high jump and earned her fourth All-American honors in her career.

3 on Tech team get All-America

The No. 19-ranked Indiana Tech men's wrestling team concluded the season with a 26.5 place finish at the NAIA National Championships in Park City, Missouri.

Twin brothers Conner and Matthew Vermillion, both freshmen in the 133-pound division, and sophomore Eric Vermillion (184) all finished in the top-eight in their weight classes to garner NAIA All-America honors.