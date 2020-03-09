Mastodons reach Summit semis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purdue Fort Wayne limped into the Summit League tournament, loser of four of its last five. Heading to the Sanford Premier Center to play South Dakota State in the opening round of the tournament in front of a predominantly home crowd on Saturday night didn't make things easier.

The Mastodons lost twice to South Dakota State during the season, but the circumstances didn't seem to faze PFW as it raced to a seven-point halftime lead and held on to defeat the Jackrabbits 77-74.

The Mastodons will face the winner of Sunday's late game between North Dakota and South Dakota tonight in the semifinals. PFW split with both the Fighting Hawks and Coyotes during the regular season.

Against the Jackrabbits in the quarterfinals, PFW shot 45% in the first half and built the lead to 10 points when Deonte Billups drilled one of the Mastodons' eight first-half 3-pointers. The solid shooting effort was a relief to head coach Jon Coffman, who said the Mastodons have been inconsistent all season. It was their best shooting performance in nearly a month at 43% for the entire game.

“Shooting it well is kind of what we've hung our hat on in the past,” Coffman said. “It's been kind of a growing process this year. Where we've built our brand this year is defending on a high level.”

Entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed is a bit deceiving. Heading into the 2019-20 season, PFW (14-18) and South Dakota State (22-10) were the only two teams in the league to have winning records entering the tournament over the last six years. Over the previous six season, the Mastodons had at least 20 wins in each of them.

“We were a terrible seven seed team for those guys, because we're not a seven seed team,” Coffman said. “We've been a consistent winner, and we operate like a winner.”

Senior Matt Holba had his best shooting night since suffering an injury to his shooting hand in the Ohio State game on Nov. 22. Against South Dakota State, he scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as the Jackrabbits looked to make a run.

South Dakota State erased the halftime deficit and actually took the lead with five minutes to play before PFW responded.

After the Jackrabbits cut it to one with 14 seconds to play, Marcus DeBerry scored with 7 seconds left, and PFW hung on.

“I'm feeling good again,” Holba said. “That definitely was the best I've felt this year since the injury. Given a situation like last night, it could have been my last game. My shooting was good yesterday and I hope to keep that going.”

On Sunday, the Mastodons watched film and had some downtime.

It was obviously difficult to scout the next opponent when it was still undetermined. But Coffman said the team had planned to gather Sunday night after the North Dakota-South Dakota game to commence a scouting session.

“To have some downtime and to be able to relax your mind a little is good because you go through the last three months and you're always prepping for that next game, so to be able to enjoy it for a little bit is nice,” he said. “Our guys are in a good flow and are feeling confident.”

Holba, too, said that the downtime was nice and that he is looking forward to today's semifinal game. PFW has never qualified for the NCAA Tournament but is now two wins shy of getting the automatic bid.

“At this point in time, it doesn't matter because anybody can beat anybody. The pressure is off of us,” Holba said. “People didn't expect us to win yesterday as a seven seed, and who knows if they expect us to win the next game. But we're going to put our hearts out there and I think good things are going to happen.”