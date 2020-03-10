Grace coach focuses on now

When asked recently whether Scott Moore planned to serve as a Grace lifer, the first-year men's basketball coach – also a 2008 Grace graduate, who led the Lancers to the Elite Eight in the NAIA National Championship during his senior year – wouldn't commit to coaching the program forever.

After earning Crossroads League Coach of the Year honors in his rookie season guiding the current Grace men, who will enter the NAIA National Championship as one of five schools from the Crossroads League in the 32-team field, Moore's at least off to a flying start.

“That's who I am right now, I'm a Lancer,” said Moore, who graduated from Columbia City in 2004. “I was a Lancer, I played for Grace, I believe in Grace and the message we send our kids. I don't know if I'll coach for five years, 10 years, 30 years, but I do know I'm coaching this season. Whatever happens this year I'll enjoy it, then we'll sit down and evaluate and ask what's next.”

Though Moore served for seven years as an assistant to Jim Kessler, who retired after last season after amassing nearly 800 victories over a 42-year coaching career, his squad admittedly took some time to jell under a familiar voice – albeit it one in a new role.

Grace started 4-3, splitting its first six contests along with picking up a forfeit victory, and started 5-1 in conference play. However, the Lancers, according to Moore, didn't hit their stride until a 93-66 victory over Ohio Christian on Dec. 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Even though I've been there for a while, I'm a brand new coach with brand new assistants,” Moore said. “Everybody has their own style and their own ideas. I kept the same foundation as Coach Kessler with how we did things, but we weren't very good in November. We played as well as we had played all season (against Ohio Christian), and I remember telling my assistant maybe we had a chance.”

To turn that chance into a berth in the national championship, Moore needed players to play to their best ability. His squad answered the call, particularly in conference play, as a four players performed well enough to earn All-Crossroads League honors.

Junior Haden Deaton highlighted Moore's roster, scoring 16.5 points and grabbing five rebounds per game to land on the first team All-League lineup. His winning mentality – as evidenced by his leading McCutcheon to the 2016 Class 4A state finals against Romeo Langford's New Albany – proved infectious, standing out as one of the main reasons Deaton was recruited to Grace.

“He's a winner,” Moore said. “I think recruiting kids that win in high school is important because it bothers them when they don't play well or get beat at the next level. That's all he done is won. He just wants to win everything.”

Leading scorer Charlie Warner – Moore's “paperboy assassin” – will graduate atop the career 3-point and free-throw shooting percentage charts, as he and Jaret Sons both earned selection on the All-League second team.

“(Warner) looks like he delivers papers on Sunday, then he drops 30 on Tuesday,” Moore said. “Defensively, he guards the opponent's best shooter. That's something he's done extremely well this year.

“Last year, I didn't know if (Sons) was going to come back. He had such a tough year. This year he has just been incredible.”

And when Moore needs a dose of confidence, he turns to All-Freshman performer Myles Johnson.

“He thinks he's the best player on the floor every time he's on the floor, and it makes him really good,” Moore said. “He's a basketball player. When the lights go on, that kid is at his best and he's going to be special.”