Warriors' senior thriving, thankful

Thank you.

Just two little words, but they convey a tremendous message – one of gratitude, one of appreciation. With Indiana Tech senior Emma Wolfe approaching the final week of her collegiate basketball career as the Warriors compete in the NAIA National Championship starting Wednesday, Wolfe's thankfulness for her time on the court has impressed coach Jessie Biggs greatly.

“She's just very thankful for opportunities,” Biggs said. “She doesn't take things for granted, she's that player that thanks you after a hard practice because she knows she got better. That's something that's very unique. You don't find that in a lot of student-athletes anymore. Someone that thanks you after you give them a hard practice is rare to find, but she understands the value in it.”

Wolfe's improvement carried over to the Tech team, particularly this season, one in which the Warriors won their third straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season and second consecutive tournament titles.

And Wolfe has played a critical role, averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while starting every game as Tech takes an 18-game winning streak into Wednesday's opening-round contest against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

“She's just a willing learner,” Biggs said. “She's willing to learn every day the game of basketball and she obviously shoots it very well, which fits into our system. She was willing to come in and learn how we like to share the ball and the style of game we like to play, so her ability to be able to do that helped her to excel early in our system.”

The team accolades stand out, but the chance to win a national championship – and knock off a fellow team from Indiana or two along the way, including a potential second-round matchup against Taylor? Wolfe and her teammates stand more than ready for the challenge.

“(We are) very excited actually,” Wolfe said. “I feel like this time is it's crazy getting this opportunity, but everyone just has high spirits and we're ready to go. We want to make a statement when we do get to that second round.

“It's going to be a fight for Indiana, and that's something we're ready to take on. We haven't looked past our first-round opponent, but it's in the back of our mind that we want to fight and we want to do this.”

During her time at Bishop Luers, Wolfe eyed Tech as a solid option due to its proximity to home.

Once she met with Biggs, the coaching staff and the players, Wolfe realized the campus served as a second home, with the added comfort in knowing her family could attend many of her games.

“Whenever I get the chance, I just feel like I owe saying thank you for getting this opportunity, after a good game or a bad game,” Wolfe said. “It's everything I could have asked for in my last year of basketball, and we're not done yet so I'm excited to see what we can do this week.”