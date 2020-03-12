Indiana Tech women slow up-tempo squad to move on

For the third straight season, Indiana Tech women's basketball has reached the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Division II National Championship tournament.

The No. 9 Warriors (30-4) got 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from DeAnn Kauffman and 16 points and six rebounds from Bishop Luers graduate Emma Wolfe to defeat 24th-ranked Olivet Nazarene 88-73 on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, in the first round of the tourney.

They face No. 7 Taylor (30-4) for a trip to the quarterfinals Friday at 9:30 a.m. Tech has won 19 games in a row, all but one by double digits, since a loss to Saint Francis on Dec. 31.

Olivet Nazarene (22-10) plays an up-tempo offense that aims to outscore opponents, but the Warriors slowed them down from the start. The Tigers shot just 33.7% from the field, including 26.1% in the fourth quarter, and were just 7 for 32 from 3-point range.

Indiana Tech, meanwhile, shot 53.2% and got to the free-throw line 21 times, making 17. Six Warriors scored in double figures, including point guard Rachel Bell, who had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Olivet Nazarene closed to within 73-67 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Warriors ripped off a 9-2 run in response that included two baskets from Kauffman and then made 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.