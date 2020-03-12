Warriors' season ends in tourney opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Indiana Tech went cold at the worst time in the opening-round NAIA men's Division II national basketball tournament Wednesday morning against Holy Cross.

The Warriors fell 60-56 after letting a three-point halftime lead get away when they struggled from the floor in the second half. They lost the lead early in the second half and could never recover.

Tech, which finishes the season 21-12, built a seven-point lead with 4:25 to go in the first half after Dilyn Good hit one of his four 3-pointers. The Warriors had Holy Cross on its heels as they hit four 3-pointers in just under five minutes to build the lead.

But that's when things started to unravel.

Tech hit just one more field goal the remainder of the half and the cold spell continued into the second half.

The Warriors went nearly six minutes without a field goal before Mitch Morken got a steal and layup with just over 17 minutes to play. That basket put the Warriors up 29-28, but the lead was short-lived.

“We didn't take advantage of some mismatches and we honestly didn't get it into the paint enough,” Tech coach Ted Albert said. “We settled for jumpers way too much in the second half.”

Tech shot just 27% from the field in the second half as the Holy Cross lead ballooned to double digits. Lorenzo Moore's 3-pointer with just over five minutes to play made it 54-43. Moore finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Warriors were 8 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game and weren't able to cut into the Holy Cross lead until late when the deficit was too big.

While the Warriors were struggling from the field, Holy Cross made them pay. The Saints (27-6) adjusted at halftime and made things difficult for Tech to get inside.

Morken entered the game as Tech's leading scorer but had an especially difficult day from the field. He entered the game averaging 12.3 points and finished with just six. He was 3 of 18 from the floor and couldn't find a rhythm outside, missing all six of his attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

The Warriors could have certainly used the scoring punch vacated by leading scorer Josh Kline. The sophomore averaged 14.7 points through 24 games for Tech but suffered a torn ACL with six games remaining, cutting his season short.

“We faced a lot of adversity this year and our guys just figured out a way to continue to respond,” Albert said. “We just didn't have it today.”

Good set the pace early for Tech and helped build the seven-point lead in the first half. He was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with 12 points. He only attempted four shots in the second half.

“They definitely turned it up a notch in the second half,” Good said of Holy Cross' defense. “We were stagnant and weren't moving the ball very well.”

Cory McKinney led Tech in scoring with 13 points, nine of those coming in the second half.

Holy Cross finished the game shooting 43% for the game and outrebounded Tech 39-34. But the Warriors also forced Holy Cross into 15 turnovers.

“We got a lot of good looks, they just weren't falling today,” Albert said. “To hold a team to 60 points and 43% from the floor is usually good enough to win.”