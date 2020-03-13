Cougars rally to NAIA win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An 8:30 a.m. tipoff time is strange enough when it comes to college basketball. But that's the case with the NAIA national basketball tournament where 32 teams compete over six days to determine a champion.

But an even creepier feeling settled in at the Sanford Pentagon for Thursday's first game as city and venue officials closed the tournament to outside fans because of the COVID-19 epidemic. Only essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes were allowed into the venue.

The empty grandstands made the game between Saint Francis and Union (Ky.) feel like a scrimmage. Although a bit of a strange feeling, Saint Francis finally found a comfortable rhythm and erased a 16-point second-half deficit en route to an 81-76 victory.

A couple of hours after the game, the NAIA announced it was cancelling the rest of the tournament.

Antwaan Cushingberry scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to fuel the comeback.

The sophomore guard from Indianapolis scored 14 points in the final four minutes, including 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

“Ever since I was 4 years old, my dad always told me that free throws win games,” Cushingberry said. “He never lied to me. There's been games where I've lost games by missing free throws. But I've won a lot of games by making free throws. I know they are important in games like these when it's win or go home.”

Trailing 47-31 with 17 minutes to play, Saint Francis (21-11) made its run. After a Cushingberry 3-pointer cut it to 54-46, he followed it up with a driving layup moments later to cut it to six. After a Saint Francis defensive stop, Cushingberry found a streaking David Ejah down the lane and the Cougars cut it to four.

Ejah scored a season-high 21 points, and his basket with just over nine minutes to play tied it for the first time.

Union regained the lead and built it to five before Cushingberry took over in the final four minutes. Back-to-back offensive fouls against Union helped aid the run, and Jalan Mull's basket with 4:48 to play gave the Cougars their first lead of the game at 63-61. They never tailed again.

“Our energy just went to a different level and we were able to stay the course,” Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said. “We talked to our kids all week about being disciplined. I wasn't sure in the first half if we could do it, but I give the guys all the credit. They just stuck to the course.”

It looked as if Union (24-10) was going to pull away comfortably. The Bulldogs built a 12-point lead in the first half before a Ejah bucket at the buzzer cut it to 10. The Bulldogs shot 46% in the first half, and they hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the second half.

But Saint Francis regrouped on defense and crashed the boards in the second half. Union entered the game averaging 43 rebounds, but were limited to just 11 in the second half and 32 total.

“I was down myself, to be honest,” LaCross said of the 16-point deficit in the second half. “I thought we could do some things better up until that point that we just didn't do. But the fight in us in the second half was a complete turnaround from the first half. They out-toughed us in the first half, and then it was like a light switch came on.”