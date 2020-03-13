NAIA ends season for all winter sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – About two hours after Saint Francis pulled off a massive second-half comeback at the NAIA national basketball tournament over Union, Kentucky, the Cougars learned it was all for naught.

Immediately after the game between Ottawa, Kansas, and Concordia, Nebraska, the NAIA announced it had canceled the tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NAIA actually canceled all of its winter championships, which take place in various cities all over the country.

Dr. Allison Suttle, Sanford Health's chief medical officer was in attendance. She tried to calm any fears at the Pentagon – site of the NAIA tournament – and reiterated that nothing specific had occurred in Sioux Falls to prompt the cancellation.

“Things like this that come up aren't necessarily because something has gotten worse,” she said. “We don't want people to panic when things change. It's a good safety measure. It doesn't mean we need to panic or be concerned that something has gotten worse at all.”

Marc Burchard, the NAIA's senior manager of championship events, said he was unaware of the decision until the end of the second game of the day. (Saint Francis played the Thursday's first game.) But he said it's something the NAIA has been monitoring over the last several days.

“We've seen over the last 36 hours that this has been changing every minute,” he said. “We've all seen that this is a fluid situation, and it's changing minute-by-minute. Everyone involved in the championships, and the student-athletes, are really kept in mind for their welfare.”

Teams were preparing to take the floor for the next game when the announcement was made. A steady stream of players, coaches, officials, scouts, and a few fans made their way to the exits.

Heading into the second day of the tournament on Thursday, the NAIA had already made plans to limit the number of people in the arena.

Only essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes were allowed in.

Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross was all grins after the Cougars crawled out of a 16-point second-half deficit to win the morning's first game.

That game felt like a scrimmage with very few people in the building.

One person in the stands, however, was Holy Cross (Indiana) coach Mike McBride, who was scouting potential round of 16 opponents. The Saints defeated Indiana Tech on Wednesday, and were riding a wave of momentum heading into today.

“'Bummer' is an understatement. It's devastating news,” McBride said. “We were playing well if things would have continued. We at least wanted the opportunity to continue. But given what's going on around the country and how rapidly this has escalated, we don't really have a complaint. We want to do what's right health-wise.”