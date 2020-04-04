Grace's COVID-19 run to last week

The Grace men's soccer team's COVID-19 relief run has been extended to a weeklong marathon.

The team is taking turns running around-the-clock in shifts, which in turn has brought in thousands of dollars to COVID-19 relief efforts. With players stationed around the world in their hometowns, Grace has managed to cover every hour of the day (and night) with someone running.

The run was initially planned to go 48 hours, but after a successful first day, the team decided to extend the run.

Grace will now run around-the-clock for one week. The event, which began Wednesday, will continue until noon Wednesday.

The event has attracted not only thousands of dollars in the fundraiser – over $5,000 after one day of the run – but also substantial media coverage.

The marathon will mainly be manned by the players and coaching staff of Grace's men's soccer team.

With the additional five days, the Lancers have enlisted the help of Grace's cross country squad as well as other members of the Grace community.

Each leg of the COVID-19 relief run is being documented live on Grace's Instagram page (@Grace__Soccer).

The money raised will go to IMA World Health, the Warsaw Salvation Army and Elkhart's COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

