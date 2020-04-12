Indiana Tech to honor former coach

When Indiana Tech wanted to re-start its previously-defunct baseball program in 1991, it turned to former Bishop Dwenger coach Lance Hershberger. Hershberger had barely six months to field a team before his first game and his first season at the helm went about as well as could be expected: The Warriors finished 0-23.

Still, Hershberger was laying a foundation, finding players that were invested in not just playing baseball, but building a program at Tech. Those early teams helped renovate the baseball field, sodding the infield and laying drainage tile.

Once, Hershberger recalls, an opposing player struck out at Tech's field and slammed his bat against the dugout wall in anger.

“(One of our players) yelled across from our dugout, he said, 'If you do that again, I'm going to beat your a--. I painted that wall.' And he did paint that wall in the dugout,” said Hershberger, who is now the head coach at Ivy Tech. “The kids took so much ownership in (the field).”

Hershberger had a talent for bringing in players who were willing to show that level of commitment to the program and it paid off. In the coach's eighth year at Tech, 1998, he led the Warriors to a runner-up finish at the NAIA World Series, the start of a run of five straight NAIA World Series in which they competed. He left the Warriors in 2002 after 390 wins and three Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles.

On Oct. 3, his accomplishments will be formally recognized when Indiana Tech retires his No. 50 at the school's Alumni Game during Homecoming Weekend. Hershberger, 64, confessed to being “happy, excited and proud” about that decision from the Warriors, but he also went out of his way to emphasize that it wouldn't be happening without the contributions of so many members of the program over the years.

“I saw (the number retirement) as a celebratory gesture for all the players and coaches and administrators that started the program, got it going and built it,” he said. “That's how I look at it. ... It's a celebration for a whole big group of people, that's what we're trying to make it.”

Hershberger was always a tough coach. His style involved pushing players hard in order to get the most out of them, while also always telling them the truth.

“There's nobody that's more passionate about the game of baseball than Lance,” said Matt Brumbaugh, who was an assistant under Hershberger at Tech and is now the head coach at Northrop. “From a player standpoint, what they have to understand is he's going to get the most out of you. As a player he's going to push you to the limits that no one else will push you and he's going to have the expectations.”

Hershberger's players embraced that style and it helped transform the program into one of the NAIA's best. The Warriors won two WHAC Tournament titles under his leadership and in 1999 won 56 games, a team record that still stands today. Hershberger left as the program's all-time wins leader, though current coach Kip McWilliams has since passed him.

One of the best players who played for Hershberger was Steve Devine, who had his No. 40 retired and later was an assistant under Hershberger and the head coach at Indiana Tech from 2002 to 2005. He joked that the coach was “definitely more deserving” of having a number retired than he was.

“A lot of people say Coach Hershberger is challenging to play for, but I always say he's one of the easiest people to play for,” Devine said. “You know what he expects, you know what he wants and you just try to do what he wants. I always tell people to listen to what he's saying rather than how it's being said.”

Brumbaugh has been reaching out to former players and coaches to let them know about the Oct. 3 Alumni Game and the opportunity to honor their coach. He compared the moment to former Indiana coach Bob Knight returning to Assembly Hall for an enormous ovation in February.

“There's a lot of players who have gone through that program that are passionate about their coach,” Brumbaugh said. “I've just tried to give former players the heads-up that October's the time, let's get back here and just enjoy the day and probably the weekend because I'm sure it'll be a fun weekend for all of them.”

Hershberger, whose Ivy Tech team will take on Indiana Tech that day, is excited to see so many of his former players and soak in the moment.

“(Having the opportunity to coach) means a lot to me,” Hershberger said. “Baseball has been my whole life, so stuff means a lot to me. ... It's close to my heart. I'm supposed to be this bada--, tough old coach, harda-- whatever you want to call it, but that's not completely true, there's a lot of softness in me, too.”

