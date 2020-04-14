Ex-Warriors catcher retires without regret

Glen McClain had been telling people he wanted to play pro baseball since he was 8 years old. Last season, with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, he achieved that dream.

Now, after offseason hip surgery, a trade to the New York Boulders and the season getting pushed back because of COVID-19, McClain is walking away from pro ball and into the next phase of his life. He announced his retirement on social media April 2.

“As a baseball player, you know your career's going to end at some point, it's just a matter of when,” said McClain, a Fremont graduate who played four years of college baseball as a catcher at Indiana Tech after transferring from Xavier. “I thought (my career was going to come to an end in 2015 after my third surgery at Xavier. I didn't know if I was ever going to play baseball again.

“So moving forward (now), I'm 24, going to be 25 (in August), I've had five surgeries. ... I'm trying to weigh it realistically: who's going to take the 24-year-old who's had five surgeries who can hit, compared to the 19-year-old ... whose body isn't gonna break down on him.”

McClain was one of the best players in Indiana Tech history, a three-time All-American and a two-time Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year. In his final season with the Warriors in 2019, he hit .428 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI in 59 games, leading Tech to its first NAIA World Series appearance since 2003.

Though he went undrafted in the 2019 MLB draft, he quickly caught on with the Milkmen, enjoying a career highlight when he the first home run ever at Routine Field, the Milkmen's new 4,000-seat stadium that opened in June. It was the first homer of his pro career.

“I've seen better days,” McClain said of his reaction to retirement. “But I'm going to be grateful to Tech and Milwaukee for letting me live out my dream and giving me a second life (after getting hurt at Xavier). At the end of the day, it's going to be a great experience being able to tell my kids I was a professional baseball player.”

The collective toll of five surgeries was not the only reason that McClain decided to retire. He had gotten in a job in the offseason working at Perry Pro Tech. If he wanted to keep playing for the Boulders, he would've had to leave Perry and go to New York, with no way to know when the season would actually start because of the virus. He also took a pay cut when he was traded from Milwaukee to New York.

“I wonder if I didn't get traded if my feelings would be a little bit different,” McClain said. “I'm biased toward Milwaukee because it was my first experience and I had a really great host family up there. ... My friends are like, 'Are you gonna go back, are you gonna go back?' And I'm like, 'Man, I'm probably done.' ”

McClain didn't feel particularly emotional about the decision when he made the phone call to let the Boulders know, but the feelings began flowing when he made his retirement post on social media and friends and former teammates began responding to wish him well. Former Indiana Tech coach Lance Hershberger wrote:

“You could have played for me anyday! You upheld the finest & highest traditions of Indiana Tech Baseball. Forget the stats (they are always forgotten), what remains is the man, and you are a “man's man! You were a helluva ballplayer. Enjoyed sitting out in (left field) & watching you play!”

“It was a very bittersweet feeling,” McClain said. “At least I went out on a good note. It's not like I got released or I went to play and COVID ended my season early. It was my decision to walk away. It's a bittersweet feeling knowing I gave it everything I had and it came to an end.”

Now that his pro baseball career is over, McClain is throwing himself full time into his job at Perry and working to become the best employee he can be. He feels more relaxed without a “game day mentality” to wind him up, but he's still extremely competitive. Without baseball to channel that energy, he's found another outlet.

“I've definitely noticed when I play video games with my friends I've been a little bit more competitive,” McClain said, laughing. “I try to drive them into the ground a little bit more.”

He also plans to stay around the game by playing some slow-pitch softball and men's league baseball. Earlier this year, he was working as an assistant coach with the Indiana Chargers, a travel team based in Northern Indiana. After not hitting a ball for four months following his hip surgery, he had his exit velocity measured off a tee: he averaged 94-97 mph. (A 95 mph exit velocity is considered “hard-hit” in the major leagues.)

“It's like riding a bike,” McClain said of hitting. “You get it back pretty quickly. ... I think I'm ready to start playing again.”

