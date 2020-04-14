Huntington names Kory Alford basketball coach

Like father, like son.

Almost 30 years after Steve Alford was named head men's basketball coach at Manchester, his son, Kory, was named the head men's basketball coach at Huntington.

"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity, and I would like to thank Dr. Emberton, Lori Culler, Russ Degitz and the entire committee for entrusting me to become the next head men's basketball coach at Huntington University," Kory Alford said in a news release. "It has always been my dream to lead a basketball program, and to be able to do so at a school with such tradition in my home state of Indiana is truly special. God has blessed me throughout my career in this sport, and I consider it a great privilege to be able to contribute to the Christ-centered mission of Huntington University."

Alford currently serves as the director of player development for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Prior to that, he held various roles for the basketball team at his alma mater, UCLA).

"We are thrilled to have Kory join our coaching staff and HU community," Huntington athletic director Lori Culler said in a news release. "Basketball has always been an important part of Kory's life, and his wealth of experiences at the Division I level have prepared him for this opportunity. He brings tremendous knowledge of the game, strong recruiting connections, Indiana family ties and a faith-infused approach to coaching that will enable him to hit the ground running. We are excited about the future of our men's basketball program with Kory at the helm."

While on the coaching staff at University of Nevada, Alford focused on scouting and was the key coordinator of the international recruiting strategy that led to nearly a dozen commitments in one year.

Alford spent four seasons on staff at UCLA as the video analytics coordinator after playing two seasons for the Bruins and two seasons at New Mexico.

As a player, he helped four teams reach the NCAA Tournament, which included the 2014 and 2015 squads advancing to the Sweet 16. During his prep career at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was part of two state championship teams.

Between his time at UCLA and New Mexico, Alford's teams won three conference tournament titles and two conference regular-season crowns.

Alford earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from UCLA in 2015 and a master's degree from the University of San Francisco in 2017.