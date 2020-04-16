Alford following in father's footsteps

Indiana basketball legend Steve Alford – the second-leading scorer in Hoosiers history and a member of the 1987 national title team – began his coaching career at Manchester University in 1991. Now, nearly three decades later, his son Kory Alford is following the same path: from Division I basketball player to college coach in northeast Indiana.

Kory Alford, 27, was named the new men's basketball coach at Huntington University on Tuesday, charged with rejuvenating a program that hasn't won more than 16 games in a season since 2013-14. Former coach Ty Platt, who led the team for 12 seasons after taking over for his father, Steve Platt, in 2008, announced his retirement in early March.

“It's a very special basketball state,” Alford said. “I'm aware of that and it's very, very exciting for me going forward. ... (My dad)'s time at Manchester was always special to him. He always talked so fondly about it. I'm good friends with many of his former players, they're still part of our family, we're very well-connected with them.

“A lot of the advice I've gotten from my dad has been just to really embrace the community, embrace the alumni. Small schools are very much a part of the city and the area there and especially the state of Indiana really values basketball.”

In an interview this season, Steve Alford predicted his son would be successful following his career path.

“I think he's got a tremendous future,” he said. “He's got the mind of a coach.”

The younger Alford played for his father at New Mexico then followed him when he took the top job at UCLA. He didn't play much in three seasons but was a member of two Bruins teams that reached the Sweet 16 in 2014 and 2015.

At La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Alford was part of two state championship teams.

Once his playing career was over, Alford spent four seasons on his father's staff at UCLA as the video analytics coordinator. He followed the elder Alford to Nevada, where he was the Wolfpack's director of player development before taking the job at Huntington. In that role, Alford focused on scouting and was the key coordinator of the international recruiting strategy that led to nearly a dozen commitments in one year.

“We're really looking forward to what he'll do with the program, moving it forward,” Huntington athletic director Lori Culler said. “We really have some high expectations about what that will look like and I am also super excited about his ability to mentor our young men.”

He takes over a team that went 14-16 in 2019-20 and 6-12 in Crossroads League play. It was a young team, with only two seniors in Konner Platt and Andrew Yoder. Platt, a Huntington North graduate, was the team's second-leading scorer at 18.9 points per game, but top scorer Caleb Middlesworth, who averaged 19.3 points, will only be a junior in 2020-21.

Getting acquainted with his team is a top priority.

“Day one, I just have to get connected with the team,” Alford said. “I want to make sure they feel comfortable with me, that they have a trust level with me. I have a list of countless different things I need to accomplish here in the next few weeks, but the main one is to get those guys on board.”

When it comes to recruiting, Alford said he expects to rely in part on the local community.

“I think every person in the state is their own recruiting service,” he said. “You can call a farmer or a doctor and they know two or three kids that could play at Huntington. So the more people you connect with in the area and just really show that you care and want to be a part of the community, I think that goes a long way.”

Coaching is a part of the Alford family's DNA. Not only has his father won 528 games in 25 years as a coach at the Division I level, but his grandfather Sam Alford was a longtime coach at New Castle and Martinsville, winning 452 games, 17 sectional titles and six regional championships. Sam Alford was excited to hear that his grandson was entering the family business.

“When I talked to my grandfather, it definitely hit him, he is way too fired up,” Alford said. “He was driving around Huntington's campus (Monday), so if you see Huntington PD, please don't arrest him, he's just really, really excited.”

Alford earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from UCLA in 2015 and a master's from the University of San Francisco in 2017.

