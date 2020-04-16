PFW coach sets Twitter challenge

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball coach Jon Coffman is encouraging parents and their kids to take part in the Fort Wayne Driveway Shooting Challenge and see if they can outshoot Coffman and his son Tommy during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Along with logging how many shots fans are taking, they are encouraged to get video of a “buzzer beater” and tweet #DonsGameWinner to Coffman (@coachcoffman), the Mastodons men's basketball team and (@mastodonsMBB), and TV broadcaster John Nolan (@John_G_Nolan). Nolan could add his play-by-play voice to it.

“We're going to see some of the youth of Fort Wayne hit their game winners and John Nolan is going to put some play-by-play to it,” Coffman said in a video on Twitter. “I appreciate you all participating and have some fun. Remember, let's do some trash-talking while inspiring each other to get out and shoot some baskets with our sons and daughters.”

Participants in sixth grade and below could win a voucher to Coffman's basketball camp and get to sit on the Mastodons' bench during a game.

The guidelines for participants, available on Coffman's Twitter page, include tracking how many shots you take in April; tweeting #FWDrivewayShootingChallenge to log shots, and sending updates daily or weekly.

