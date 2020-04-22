Title shocked everyone, even Cougars

No one gave the Saint Francis men's basketball team a chance in 2010 ... except maybe the guys in the locker room. Even they had to be a little surprised as the Cougars entered the NAIA Division II men's national tournament as the No. 15 seed and shocked the field, culminating with a 67-66 win over No. 1 Walsh for the national title on March 16.

The Cougars beat five of the tournament's top 12 teams during their run. Even more remarkable, the Cougars had lost four of their last five regular-season games before the tournament.

Saint Francis became the second-lowest seed to win the championship (No. 16 Oregon Tech in 2004), and part of that has to be because of the Cougars' schedule, which saw them play 16 ranked teams, winning 11 times. The Cougars beat Walsh twice and a second-ranked Oregon Tech team in the tournament semifinals. Part of their tournament run included rallying from a 40-27 deficit to beat defending national champion Oklahoma Wesleyan 77-73 in the semifinals.

By winning five games in six days, the Cougars finished with a 28-9 record overall after finishing third in the Mid-Central College Conference. The highest Saint Francis was ranked all season was No. 7 in February before losing its next three games.

Though he suffered a sprained ankle during the semifinal win over Oklahoma Wesleyan, all-American forward DeJovaun Sawyer-Davis led the Cougars in the title game with 22 points. Matt Edmonds scored 14 points, and Ferdinand Morales-Soto grabbed seven rebounds, scored 10 points and passed four assists.

After shooting 57% during the first half, Walsh led 38-32 at halftime, thanks mostly to grabbing 16 offensive rebounds.

Saint Francis' rebounding improved in the second half, and the Cougars got within 66-65 with less than a minute remaining. Forward Morales-Soto fought for a loose ball at midcourt and shoveled a pass to teammate Qadr Owens, who raced in for a lay-up and the lead.

Walsh, 32-3, tried three shots to regain the lead before Edmonds grabbed a rebound and threw the ball to Morales-Soto, who was fouled with 16.7 seconds remaining. He missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, but again the defense came through as Owens stole a Cavaliers' pass with 1.5 seconds remaining.

The only senior in the starting lineup, Sawyer-Davis was named the tournament's most valuable player after scoring 114 points in five games. Owens and Edmonds were also named to the all-tournament team. Morales-Soto received the Hustle Award.

After being recognized as the National Coach of the Year by his peers, Jeff Rekeweg left Saint Francis to take a similar position at Michigan's Northwood Institute after the season. Rekeweg had coached the Cougars for 14 seasons before he was replaced by assistant Chad LaCross.

LaCross led the Cougars to the conference tournament championship and back to the national title game in 2011, but Saint Francis fell to Cornerstone 80-71.

The Cougars have reached the title game three times under LaCross.