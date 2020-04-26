State schools see plenty of players head to pros

Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack, who played wide receiver at Ohio State, signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants after the NFL Draft concluded Saturday night. Mack, who many experts pegged as a late-round selection, went undrafted, but signed almost immediately after the draft concluded.

Beforehand, Mack told The Journal Gazette he was excited to be signed with a team so he could get started earning the trust of his coaches and proving he belonged in the pros.

“I'll be able to just get to work,” Mack said. “All of this preparation before the draft doesn't guarantee anything until you go earn that spot with your team. So I'm excited to get with a team and go put in that work at the next level.”

Mack had 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns in his Ohio State career. He joins a Giants team that started a rookie fifth-round pick at wide receiver last season in Darius Slayton, so he will have opportunities to prove his value.

Here are how some Indiana schools fared on the final day of the draft.

Notre Dame

In the history of the NFL Draft, no team has had more players picked than Notre Dame. The Irish had six players chosen in the 2020 Draft, including three Saturday. USC had just two total selections, allowing Notre Dame to draw even with the Trojans for the all-time mark with 511 picks each.

“Congrats to all the Fighting Irish student-athletes who fulfilled their dreams of making it to the NFL,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said in a social media video.

Notre Dame had a pick each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds Saturday with cornerback Troy Pride Jr. going to the Panthers with the 113th overall pick, defensive end Khalid Kareem going to the rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals with the 147th selection and safety Alohi Gilman to the Chargers with the 186th choice. Gilman will join former Irish teammates Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate, on the Los Angeles roster, as will former Irish defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Notre Dame had six picks for the second straight year.

Pride was Notre Dame's first selection on the final day of the draft. The Panthers lost one of their starting corners, James Bradberry, to the Giants in free agency, leaving Pride with a path to playing time.

Kareem was the first pick of the fifth round and will be a part of Cincinnati's rebuilding project after a 2-14 campaign last year. The Bengals only had 31 sacks last season, tied for 26th in the league and Kareem will have a chance to play right away if he proves he's healthy following surgery to repair a torn labrum in January.

Gilman was the final Irish player picked and he will likely have to prove himself on special teams with the Chargers before he gets snaps on defense. Tranquill was excited to be teaming up with Gilman again.

“You have no idea how pumped I am,” Tranquill tweeted.

The Irish had several players from the 2020 draft class sign free agent contracts, including running back Tony Jones Jr. (Saints), safety Jalen Elliott (Lions), wide receiver Chris Finke (49ers), defensive end Jamir Jones (Texans) and linebacker Asmar Bilal and cornerback Donte Vaughn (Chargers).

Purdue

The Boilermakers had tight end Brycen Hopkins taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers (136th overall) and linebacker Markus Bailey joining Kareem in Cincinnati with the first pick in the seventh round (No. 215 overall).

This is the first time since 2014 the Boilers have had multiple players picked, one year after they had no players taken. Hopkins is the highest-drafted player for Purdue since Kawann Short went in the second round in 2013 and the highest-drafted tight end since Dustin Keller was a first-round pick in 2009.

Bailey, a Columbus, Ohio, native, likely would have been drafted much higher if he had not missed most of his final season in West Lafayette with a knee injury. He is still one of the leading tacklers in Boilers history, but will have plenty of competition for a roster spot with the Bengals, who also picked linebackers in the second and third rounds.

“I was starting to stress a lot once the fifth round was over with because I had been told I was gonna be gone before that,” Bailey said of slipping to the seventh round. “That was already my expectation, so the sixth, seventh round I was starting to stress a lot, my family was, but I'm thankful that I got drafted and the Bengals took a risk on me, I'm really excited.”

Indiana

The Hoosiers saw offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round with the 209th overall pick. Stepaniak's selection means Indiana has had an offensive lineman chosen in two straight drafts – Wes Martin went to Washington in 2019 – and have had at least one player picked in seven straight drafts.

Stepaniak was one of three offensive linemen the Packers picked in the sixth round and will have plenty of competition for playing time.

Ball State

The Cardinals had their first draft pick since 2014 when right tackle Danny Pinter was selected in the fifth round by the Colts, who used the No. 149 overall pick to grab the South Bend native.

“Can't say enough how fired up I am to be part of the Colts, a part of this great culture,” Pinter said in a Twitter video. “I'm from this state, so I just know how much the Colts mean to this state and I'm just ready to get to work and get going.”

Pinter will likely play guard in the NFL, giving him an opportunity to learn from one of the league's best at the position in Notre Dame product Quenton Nelson.

Later, Ball State safety Rayshawn Wilborn signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

