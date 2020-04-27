Ex-coach grateful after COVID-19 battle

On what he hopes is the other side of suffering from COVID-19, Shannon Griffith has tried hard not to think about where he may have gotten infected. As he said, “It doesn't matter where I got it, I got it.”

Some doctors say that before this crisis exhausts itself, everyone will know someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A former Northrop and Ball State football star, Manchester University coach and radio color man on high school football contests, Griffith is that person for a lot of people in the Fort Wayne area.

On March 28, Griffith, 52, woke up with what he thought was a bad sinus headache, which went away after he got up and moving. Two days later at about 8 p.m., bad body aches, a 102-degree fever and horrible chills drove Griffith to huddle under two blankets. From that point, he said, the illness took over his life.

“The one thing about this virus is it goes in peaks and valleys,” he said. “You have these moments of high fever, aches, chills, all that, and then you'll come out the next day in the morning and not feel as bad. But at night it would start all over.”

He could feel the symptoms coming back as the aches and pains attacked every joint where he'd had surgery following and during his football career. Within an hour, his fever would spike to 102 degrees.

Because he didn't have any underlying issues such as diabetes or heart issues, the doctors told Griffith to stay home, isolate and drink fluids. Then he lost his sense of taste.

Three days later, on April 2, after talking to a doctor over the computer, he was sent to the emergency room of Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Hospital workers met him at the door wearing their full protective gear to begin testing. The doctor told the Griffiths he was pretty sure it was the coronavirus, and after giving him some intravenous fluids, sent him home.

“Over the weekend of April 6 or 7, that's when the fatigue hit me,” Griffith said. “Even during the days, my eyes felt like they had 50-pound weights on them.”

Even in the mornings after a full night's sleep, he had a terrible time waking up.

The night of April 8, he climbed into bed, but only slept in spurts.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I had trouble getting air,” he said. “It was the weirdest sensation. It was like when you yawn, but it would just stop in the middle, and I couldn't get air into my lungs.”

He didn't give up easily, because, as his wife, Kim, says, “You always have to do things the hard way.”

At about 3 a.m., Griffith elevated himself and was able to catch his breath slightly. After rolling out of bed the next morning, he thought a hot shower might loosen things up. It did not, and when Kim heard him clamoring in the bathroom, his struggles alarmed her and she called the ER. His blood oxygen level measured between 86 and 88 when normal is between 90 and 100.

Maybe luckily, Griffith doesn't remember all the details from that time, other than a doctor saying there was no need for a positive coronavirus test because he could see the effect on Griffith's lungs from X-rays and CT scans – making him Whitley County's 12th official case.

The doctor prescribed high-powered antibiotics and put Griffith into a 100% oxygen room with the door kept closed and sealed. Nurses came in twice daily.

“I know some of their names, but I only saw their eyes because they were all geared up,” he recalled. “They were just awesome ladies. They always kept me calm and from getting too panicky.”

He could always communicate through the intercom, and had his cellphone to update Kim, though she couldn't come see him.

Finally, on April 10, he came off oxygen during the day, going back on at night. He could feel his body responding positively, and his blood oxygen stabilized over 90. The next day he was sent home to continue antibiotics to battle the pneumonia that's a result of the virus.

Kim also suffered from the virus, though it did not affect her as negatively.

“She's always been tougher and stronger than I am,” Griffith said.

The fatigue is still a battle as Griffith rebuilds strength and stamina. He has lost 25 pounds but resumed limited duties in spurts as Manchester's director of development through video conferencing and phone calls.

“I'm feeling more and more like myself and doing more things,” he said. “By God's grace, I didn't go off the deep end.”

His kids Ashley, 27, and Isaac, 25, call every day, and Griffith talks with his parents often, and he's back to bugging Kim.

Besides strengthening his faith and renewing perspective on the need to enjoy life, Griffith said he's extremely thankful for the hospital staff. He's also glad he didn't have any underlying issues to complicate this struggle.

“I know how I felt as a 'healthy' individual with no conditions,” he said. “Thank God I didn't have diabetes and I didn't have a heart condition, though those things are in my family tree. When this thing hits you, it pounds on you for a good three or four weeks.”

Doctors hope by early May that Griffith will be on the other side of his struggle, though they worry about scarring in his lungs and other potential issues. Because the virus is so new and uncharted, they aren't sure what the long-term effects will be.

“You have a better sense of life and the grace of God and faith and all of the things that when you go through a crisis you lean on quite a bit,” he said. “When you are not in a crisis, sometimes you gravitate away from that stuff. We as humans want that control, and there are some things in life you have no control over, and this was one of them. That control was gone, and I was in the hands of doctors and God's grace at that time.

“That's a frightening feeling because we all want to be that person driving the bus and there's a time when you are just going to be a passenger and you are going to have to let the doctors and the health care workers carry you.”