Trine opening up Zollner course

Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus will open Friday, the school announced Tuesday.

For the first two weeks the course is open, it will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and in order to protect customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, only one rider will be allowed per golf cart.

“Our customers' health and safety are the top priorities here at Zollner,” said Jonathan Busscher, director of golf operations at Trine. “We are taking every precaution to ensure the cleanest and safest environment for our guests.”

“We've used the last few weeks to make sure that the course and our operations are optimized for these difficult times,” Busscher added. “We've been able to learn best practices from courses all over the country, and the result will be a great experience that fully respects and conforms to state and federal health guidelines.”

Other precautions include deep sanitizing of the facility each day, sanitizing each cart every morning with disinfectant spray, spacing out tee times and encouraging golfers to call ahead to pre-pay for their rounds so they won't have to go into the pro shop. All 18 holes are touch-free, and clubhouse food will be available only as takeout.

For more information, or to book a tee time, go to trine.edu/zollnergc or call the pro shop at 260-665-4269.

– Journal Gazette