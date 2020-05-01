Saint Francis women finish flawless season

It was the perfect performance to cap a perfect season.

Senior Skylarr Shurn scored 33 points on March 18, 2014, as the Saint Francis women's basketball team won the NAIA Division II national title by beating College of the Ozarks 75-68 to cap a 38-0 season.

As they had all season, the Cougars' starting lineup of Kalah Baer, Brooke Ridley, Jenelle Wilson, Paige Frisch and Shurn took turns being the leading scorer and key player throughout the tournament. After Baer scored 25 points in the quarterfinals, Frisch scored 15 on five three-pointers in the semifinals after Ridley had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the Sweet 16.

Besides Shurn's 30 points in the title game, Wilson scored 19, and Ridley scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The Cougars' defense held College of the Ozarks without a field goal for more than six minutes during a late second-half run.

“That showed you we were the best team in the country this year,” coach Gary Andrews said. “We proved it on the floor.”

It seemed like every game the Cougars had at least three players scoring in double figures. That balance earned Saint Francis the No. 1 ranking the last 10 weeks of the regular season.

Though this was an undefeated season, it was also an odd one as the squad's leading scorer was declared ineligible after the first semester. Akyah Taylor was averaging 21 points and eight rebounds at the time and the Cougars were ranked No. 1.

Besides being named the tournament MVP, Shurn was named the Crossroads League Player of the Year, with Ridley joining her on the first team and Wilson on the second team.

Andrews was named the NAIA Division II National Coach of the Year. After the season, Shurn was named the NAIA Division II National Player of the Year. Ridley also earned a national first-team selection.

“(Shurn) was just tremendous,” Andrews said. “I thought she just played a great all-around game and showed she was the Player of the Year.

“Whoever in Saint Francis history has ever had a better season ... 38-0 speaks for itself.”

Shurn was the leading scorer for the season at 20.5 points, while Ridley averaged 14.3 and Wilson 14.1. Baer averaged 9.1 points, Ridley averaged 8.6 rebounds and Baer 7.1 for the season. Shurn also led the team in assists and steals with Wilson close behind in both categories.

The Cougars made it back to the quarterfinals the next season before losing to eventual national champion Morningside to finish 25-10.

Ridley finished her career as the second-leading scorer in Saint Francis history with 2,017 points. Shurn scored 1,289 during her two seasons and Wilson 1,245 during her four seasons.

The 2014-15 season was the last of 14 for Andrews at Saint Francis. He left after nine trips to the national tournament and a 322-142 record.