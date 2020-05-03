IPFW gets shot at title after beating No. 1

On this date in 2007, an IPFW team earned a spot to play on a national network.

That's when the men's volleyball team beat top-ranked Pepperdine 3-1 to earn a chance to play for the NCAA Tournament title. Pepperdine's résumé included five national titles and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The dream didn't have a fairy-tale ending, though, as the No. 7 Mastodons lost the championship match to No. 2 UC-Irvine, 3-1, two days later.

IPFW finished 23-8, beating seven ranked teams that season to finish with a No. 3 national ranking, the highest in school history.

First, the Mastodons surprised everyone by sweeping No. 6-ranked Ohio State in Columbus to win the Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association title. The win earned IPFW its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament and ended the Buckeyes' 19-match home winning streak. Before this, the Buckeyes had lost only five games at home all season.

Then, that confidence helped the Mastodons pull an even bigger surprise, crushing top-ranked Pepperdine at Ohio State to win their 10th straight match and advance to their first NCAA championship. At that time, only seven non-West Coast schools had ever advanced to the title match over 37 years.

All-American C.J. Macias recorded 24 kills, Brock Ulrich 20 and Jason Host 18 as setter Colin Linden set up the hitters with 64 assists. IPFW hit 38% for the match compared to the Waves' 34%. Josh Stewart was also an all-conference player that season and Dan McNerney played a key role late in the fourth game.

“If I had thought that (IPFW would never make the title game), I would have retired a long time ago,” IPFW coach Arnie Ball said. “If you don't have that as your goal, you shouldn't be coaching.”

Macias and Linden were named to the all-tournament team, and Ball was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year after leading IPFW to a 23-8 record.

With five starters returning, including Macias, Linden and Ulrich, IPFW was ranked No. 6 in the 2012 preseason poll, but could never get going in its hopes for a third NCAA Tournament appearance. Opening weekend losses to Ohio State and Brigham Young led to a 7-6 start. After a five-match losing streak, the season ended with a 12-15 record.

The 2007 season was also the program's last NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ball retired in 2015 after a 35-year career that saw him compile a 570-421 record with the men's team and win 230 matches with the women's team. He was selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012 and the school named the volleyball court for him near the end of the 2015 season.