Adding women's flag football not yet in area NAIA plans

NAIA schools in northeast Indiana don't have immediate plans to add women's flag football, but at least one school, Saint Francis, is already weighing the pros and cons of having the sport on campus.

The NAIA and NFL announced a two-year partnership Monday that will help the small-college sports governing body create infrastructure to support women's flag football as a varsity sport at the college level for the first time in the spring of 2021.

“Football is for everyone,” Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.”

In northeast Indiana, Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Grace, and Huntington are NAIA schools. Tech, which is in the midst of a transition from Debbie Warren to Jessie Biggs in the athletic director role, and Huntington, told The Journal Gazette they have not yet had discussions about the new NAIA sport. Grace athletic director Chad Briscoe said there are no plans for the Lancers to add women's flag football, though he is excited to see NAIA growth.

Saint Francis is not immediately adding flag football, either, said athletic director Mike McCaffrey, as the Cougars focus on rolling out their esports program. Still, McCaffrey says he is monitoring how women's flag football works at other universities.

“It's definitely on my radar,” McCaffrey said. “We're generally a pretty conservative school when it comes to adding sports. We don't want to add sports just to add them. We want to add ones that are the right fit, ones that are going to boost our enrollment, and that's kind of what I'm waiting to see over the first year or so, is this an enrollment-driver or is it more of a retention (sport), where it gives women another opportunity to do something, but they're not necessarily going to choose a school because of it.”

McCaffrey explained that if Saint Francis is to add flag football, he'd want to ensure the university had room on campus. Bishop D'Arcy Stadium is already home to multiple sports and adding another could require facilities upgrades along with costs for equipment and coaches.

The NFL is providing a $15,000 stipend to the first 15 schools to sign up.

“The biggest thing for me is facilities,” McCaffrey said. “We want to do things right. ... I have one turf field on my campus currently and we have to make sure we have football practices, soccer practices, band practices and everything else.

“I don't want to have a flag football team that's got to practice at 2 a.m. because we decided to do it.”

McCaffrey added that there are plenty of potential advantages to Saint Francis adding the sport. He noted that a majority of its students are women, and so adding another women's sport works demographically. He also pointed to the success of the Cougars football program, which won NAIA championships in 2016 and 2017, as a factor to consider.

“Anytime you can provide opportunities for females to compete in athletics, it's a good thing,” McCaffrey said. “Matching (women's flag football) with the success of our football team obviously makes sense.

“There's obviously a draw there and a tie there that we've seen. We've succeeded with regular football in Fort Wayne and we're the only show in town so to add a female aspect there and have a similar amount of success, there's definitely some intriguing points to it for me.”

