Manchester honors its top athletes

Columbia City graduate Hannah Wappes was named the Manchester Female Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year at Manchester's annual athletic department awards, given out virtually Friday.

Wappes finished her decorated Spartans career with a Heartland Conference individual title in cross country, completing the 2019 championship run in 22 minutes, 50 seconds.

She also won HCAC Indoor Track MVP honors after winning the 5,000 meters, 3,000 meters and mile and finishing second in the 800 meters.

Senior running back Donavan Henderson earned Male Athlete of the Year after breaking his own Manchester single-season records for rushing yards (1,709) and rushing touchdowns (20) and finishing second in Division III in rushing. He leaves Manchester as the school's all-time rushing leader.

Volleyball senior Emily Bailey, a Warsaw graduate, was presented the women's Manchester Director's Award, given to the four-year athletes with the highest grade-point average. Men's soccer senior Matthew Roop won the men's award.

Emily Lynn, a North Manchester native and a cross country and track runner, won Manchester Sportswoman of the Year, and basketball senior Keiton Hall was the Manchester Sportsman of the Year.

– Journal Gazette