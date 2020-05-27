Tech women's hockey gets coach

Scott Hicks, who has been coaching women's hockey at Miami University (Ohio) for the last decade, will be the new women's hockey coach at Indiana Tech, the Warriors announced Tuesday.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott Hicks to the Indiana Tech Athletics Department as our inaugural women's ice hockey coach,” said Jessie Biggs, who will take over as Tech athletic director in June.

“Coach Hicks brings a wealth of experience in the sport and I have no doubt he will build and lead our women's program in an elite direction that aligns with Indiana Tech and our mission,” Biggs added.

Scott will officially take over as head coach July 1 and he will have the 2020-21 academic year to recruit players to join the Warriors before the team begins play during the 2021-22 season. Women's ice hockey will be the 26th varsity sport at Tech, half of which have been added since 2005.

Hicks is no stranger to the challenge of getting a program off the ground. He started the Miami program in 2010 and built it into a power in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, a college athletics association like the NCAA or the NAIA. The Warriors have applied for membership in the ACHA, where the Tech men's team already competes.

“I felt right at home when I met everyone on campus,” Hicks said in a statement.

