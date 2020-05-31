Mastodons raise funds for meals

The Purdue Fort Wayne athletic department spent Wednesday and Thursday delivering meals to local health care workers in an effort to demonstrate their support for those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

To raise money for the meals, Mastodons coaches and athletic staff sold shirts in a pop-up sale. The effort was dubbed the “Mastodons Together” campaign and 204 shirts were sold, which helped the athletic department buy 30 pizzas from Acme Bar and Grill, 42 bowls from Salsa Grille and 61 burritos from Bandido's to be delivered to local healthcare facilities.

“This is a great opportunity,” PFW women's basketball coach Niecee Nelson said in a statement.

“It makes you feel good that you can contribute something to the hard-working people that are giving back to the community.”

PFW made sure to buy all of the food from local establishments and coaches and staff personally delivered the meals themselves to health care workers at Lutheran Health.

“As Mastodons we are incredibly excited and proud to be able to contribute and help out the front line workers here at Lutheran Health Network,” Mastodons athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in a statement. “It's a great way to give back to them because they are certainly a good partner to us all year long.”

