NAIA shortens fall sports seasons

The NAIA is preparing as though its fall sports will be played as scheduled, though with slight reductions in the number of games per season.

Football teams will be limited to nine games rather than the customary 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while men's and women's soccer teams will play a maximum of 14 games instead of 18. Volleyball will have the largest reduction, with the regular season reduced to 22 matches from a usual high of 28, and cross country will have seven meets instead of eight. The reductions were part of a detailed list of recommendations the NAIA national office released late Thursday.

NAIA schools in northeast Indiana include Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Huntington and Grace.

“I expected the reduction in games to some degree, so we've been kind of internally planning for some of those scenarios,” said Mike McCaffrey, the athletic director at Saint Francis. “(Reductions) are unfortunate for our student-athletes, but I understand with the times why they did what they did.”

McCaffrey was somewhat disappointed that the NAIA released the guidelines as an email and a press release without giving athletic directors time to discuss the changes with their coaching staffs and players beforehand. Still, he was pleased to have some guidance about the fall season so he and other athletic directors can continue planning.

Of the sports that had matches cut, volleyball is the one that most concerned McCaffrey. Not only will the Cougars have to cancel six matches, but, per further guidance from the NAIA, the team is not allowed to play matches until Sept. 5, which is usually right before the start of Crossroads League play. It will be difficult to reschedule non-league matches during the conference slate, meaning the team could wind up playing fewer than the 22-match maximum.

“Volleyball was the one for me that took the biggest gut punch,” McCaffrey said. “(Football and soccer), I think we can manage all of those, but the volleyball one kind of hurts, especially when you throw the start date on top of it. If we had a little bit more flexibility to start earlier, we might have been able to get in a few more matches. But we don't have that option, so we'll adjust and roll with it.”

The NAIA announced that football teams will be able to start games Sept. 12, allowing four weeks for practices, which are set to begin Aug. 15 for all sports.

The Cougars, who won NAIA national championships in 2016 and 2017, only had 10 games scheduled for the season and only nine games set for later than Sept. 12, so McCaffrey suggested the logistics for the football team's schedule might be relatively simple to figure out.

Although the reduction in games is likely to be disappointing for players and coaches, the guidance is coming early enough that it gives everyone time to adjust.

Soon-to-be Indiana Tech athletic director Jessie Biggs said Warriors coaches are pleased they have time to plan and are excited to get back on the field after so much uncertainty about what form the fall season would take.

“At this point in time, we're happy for the season that we get to have,” said Biggs, who will replace departing athletic director Debbie Warren, who officially retired Friday. “With our spring getting cut short ... we've just approached it like every opportunity we have to compete is a celebration.

“We're going to be excited for that chance and we're not going to take it for granted. Our coaches just have a really positive outlook on things and have really stepped up to the plate to make sure they do whatever's necessary to keep our student-athletes safe.”

The NAIA also announced that is planning to conduct all of its fall sports championship tournaments as planned and added that it does not have any plans for changes or reductions to current winter sport schedules.

“It's very promising,” Biggs said. “(Thursday's announcement) reassures our current student-athletes and our incoming ones that we're committed to having championships and going forth. Indiana Tech has been very good at setting the 'We're starting in the fall on time,' so we're happy to see that the NAIA is along those same lines.”

Biggs and McCaffrey emphasized that the safety of the athletes and coaches remain their top priority as they prepare to hold modified fall sports seasons. There are still plenty of details to be ironed out between now and the resumption of practice in August, but the guidance from the NAIA is a good first step.

“What we haven't firmed up yet is what happens if a kid tests positive?” McCaffrey said. “We're doing all the pre-screening and we're doing all of those things, but the next step for me is now is to put my head in the place of, when someone tests positive, what do we have to do so it doesn't become more than one?”

