PFW athlete Santos glad to be in Portugal

Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team played its final match of the season on March 10 in Puerto Rico. Before the Mastodons had even departed San Juan to return home, they learned the rest of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

By the time he arrived in Fort Wayne, Frederico Santos, PFW's junior starting setter, had to act quickly. Santos, a native of Portugal, had to decide whether to leave for home immediately or stay in the U.S. to finish his semester of classes. After researching potential border closures and speaking with his mother, he chose to return to his family as quickly as possible.

“I'm really glad (I left when did) because otherwise I would still be in the United States. I would be stuck there by myself,” Santos said. “Because I don't have any family there, so I'd probably be living in the same apartment, but by myself because all of my roommates went back home.

“It was stressful because I didn't know if I'd make it back (to Portugal). There were a lot of delays, they were closing flights, canceling some. I got lucky and managed to get here.”

Santos eventually reached his home in Porto, Portugal – a city of about 214,000 – but not without a somewhat harrowing experience as he flew home. He first took a flight to Munich, and before the flight took off, a member of the crew got on the loudspeaker and said the airline had just gotten a notice from Germany that the only people allowed on the flight were permanent German residents or those, like Santos, whose only reason for going to Munich was as a layover.

“He said, 'Otherwise, I'm sorry, you can't get in,'” Santos said. “Some people got pretty upset. That's when people started looking at each other like, 'This is real.'

“It was weird because you could see everyone was worried about it. You look around, some airports were crowded and some other ones were completely deserted,” he added. “Everybody was trying to keep their distance and wearing a mask and coughing was kind of weird.”

Santos has been back home for nearly three months now. He completed his semester at PFW remotely, dealing with a five-hour time difference between his home and Fort Wayne. Although he said the time variation didn't bother him too much, he did have to take an exam that began at 11 p.m. Porto time.

Despite those obstacles, he was able to complete his classes and earn Academic All-Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association honors. He has been running, cycling and playing a little volleyball with his girlfriend as he gets ready to return to the recently reopened gym he where he usually trains.

Portugal has not been as hard-hit by COVID-19 as some of its neighbors including Spain and France, with fewer than 1,500 deaths and fewer than 35,000 cases as of Sunday, according to the Washington Post.

“In the beginning, we did have some restrictions,” Santos said. “We had police officers at entrances to at least make sure not too many people were inside stores and stuff. Everything was closed except grocery stores and pharmacies.

“But right now, we're almost done. Everything is reopening. ... It's not mandatory, but almost everyone uses (a mask).”

Santos won't get a chance to train with the Portuguese national volleyball team this summer as he usually does, but he's already focused on next season. After two years backing up setter Michael Keegan, Santos was a vital part of a Mastodons team that started this season 10-7, with wins over Ohio State and No. 12 George Mason.

“The key and the integral piece to our team's success is actually Fred Santos,” PFW coach Ryan Perrotte said. “That's 100% true. And it's 100% true because (three-time All-American) Pelegrin Vargas is not going to win a match for you by himself, he can't.

“He needs to have an individual ... to alleviate that pressure. Well Fred Santos is that type of player because he can block, he can serve and he sets a good ball. That's why Fred is so instrumental in regards to our team's ability to be successful. That's why he is our centerpiece.”

Santos, who is growing out a mustache with his grandfather as he waits for Portugal to fully reopen, is hoping to return to Fort Wayne in August. Perrotte said Santos has a chance to be a team captain, the 6-foot-3 setter is hoping to lead the Mastodons to a conference title.

“Obviously our main first goal is to win the MIVA,” Santos said. “We all know we have the potential for it. We're so close. ... Once we win the MIVA, we can focus on a national championship.”

