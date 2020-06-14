Listening is crucial to finding solutions

Choosing words and actions to guide my team through the past few months has been a challenge for me. I am appalled by racism and believe strongly that black lives matter! I also am sickened by sexism, classism and all behaviors that keep us from valuing each other equally.

I am saddened by our times and my conversations with our team members. When we get together on Zoom, we share raw emotions and personal experiences as a team. Our team recognizes that talking about racism, the obstacles to all forms of inequality, and increasing others' awareness is a first step in growing our and others' mindsets.

In order to be part of a solution, a focus on listening to others, honoring the experiences of others, investing in education, and finding ways to stimulate positive growth one person at a time is critical. The time for positive growth is now, and as a coach who is surrounded by future leaders, I have absolute confidence that we will use these challenging times to improve.

As a team, we have been working on a pledge that guides our actions, including registering to vote, applying for absentee ballots and committing to attempt to inspire every student-athlete on our campus to be registered this fall. A commitment to conversations, open dialogue, and finding ways to develop stronger relationships so that we can improve this world one person at a time, each day, also guides our actions.

We encourage everyone to look in the mirror and listen to the stories of those whose lives have been affected. We strive to be our best selves by raising our expectations, having true empathy, and the desire to step up to be the positive growth. We are part of something bigger than ourselves, and that makes us strong.

I stand with my past and current players. I am committed to serving them, loving them and supporting their positive growth so that they become the future leaders that our society needs. I am encouraged for the future, because I have had and currently have great people in our locker room that are going to be tremendous leaders.

I am grateful for the diverse locker room of guys that I call our team. They are young men I listen to, learn from, and grow with. For those that do not have this opportunity, believe me, our future is bright.

I believe in the young men who I work with and am excited to see them maturing into young men who will positively impact others for decades to come. TOGETHER – let's make it a goal to be better today than our society was yesterday.

Jon Coffman, 46, has been the head men's basketball coach at Purdue Fort Wayne since 2014 and led the team to the Summit League regular season title in 2015-16. He is guiding the program through its transition to the Horizon League this summer.