Gaines returns from overseas for tournament

When Frank Gaines came out of college in 2013, he was told by the assistant general manager of an NBA team that he'd have to be patient, that it would take significant time for him to develop and make an impact in professional basketball.

“He told me that because I came from a smaller school, the game speed would be a lot faster from what I was coming from and that I wouldn't play until January,” Gaines said.

Clearly, this executive underestimated Gaines' drive and maybe even the quality of the program from which he came – Purdue Fort Wayne.

“It was definitely used as motivation. It didn't even take me a game,” Gaines said.

In Gaines' debut with the G League's Maine Red Claws, he played more than 16 minutes and scored 12 points. Two days later, he scored 22. Four games after that, he was in the starting lineup. Six games after that – on New Year's Eve – he scored 33 points and would go on to eclipse 30 points seven more times that season, including a 47-point night.

Gaines made the All-Rookie Team, was the Most Improved Player and was honorable mention All-League, after averaging 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

He hasn't slowed down, spending six seasons overseas and developing a style that has made him valuable defensively and “able to score in different ways with the ball instead of moving without the ball so much and scoring like I did in college.”

Gaines, 29, will be in the field of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-take-all event that begins July 4 in Columbus, Ohio. Even though Gaines' degree is from Indiana University he'll play for a team of primarily Purdue alumni.

Men of Mackey, managed by Fort Wayne's Ryan Kay, includes city-natives Rapheal Davis and Grady Eifert. The 19th seed of 24 teams, Men of Mackey will first face Heartfire, coached by former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, in the single-elimination tournament broadcast on ESPN networks.

Gaines, a guard, had played a few times in TBT for Team 23, but he joined Men of Mackey after they'd contacted him on Instagram.

“I'm tired of just competing just to be in it,” Gaines said from his home in Coral Springs, Florida. “I wanted to have a chance to win it all and I thought (this team) had a good shot. And it'll be nice to represent Purdue Fort Wayne in some way.”

Something Gaines, 6-foot-3, enjoys about TBT is that it gives American audiences a chance to see the quality players who make their livings overseas. However, it can be difficult to jell with unfamiliar TBT teammates.

“You've just got to have the right group of guys,” he said. “I really don't know the guys that I'm playing with this year, but hopefully we all have the same goal and everybody just accepts their roles and focuses on winning it all.”

Gaines spent last season with Italy's Virtus Bologna, averaging 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. They were in first place – 18-2 in Lega Basket Serie A before COVID-19 halted play – and perhaps headed to Gaines' first championship.

“It's a great atmosphere in Italy,” Gaines said. “The fans are welcoming, very passionate. Probably the craziest games and atmospheres I've played in have been in Italy. Every basket, every small thing, they're going crazy and yelling and every arena is sold out.”

Gaines averaged 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2018-19 for a team in Cantù, Italy, and he's also played in Russia, Germany, Poland and briefly (in 2014-15) with Oklahoma City of the G League. He's played alongside some of the best players in Europe, including Milos Teodosic and Stefan Markovic.

Teams overseas are limited on the number of American imports they can carry – Bologna had six – so Gaines has had to make sure he proves his worth every day.

“You get overseas and you've got five other guys who were all-conference or Player of the Year,” said Gaines, who was a two-time All-Summit League player with IPFW. “It was definitely a challenge to change my style (last season), not have the ball so much and kind of revert to how I was early in my college career with limited touches but trying to produce the way I normally do.”

Gaines helped set the standard for Mastodons who have ascended to the pros in recent years, including John Konchar, Mo Evans, Max Landis and Kason Harrell, and he's maintained the underdog mentality that's served him so well.

“I find a way to prove people wrong,” he said. “If they have one thing to say about my game, I show them that I can be a different player.”

