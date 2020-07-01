Horizon good fit for PFW

Goodbye trips to the Dakotas, goodbye Summit League. Hello Horizon League.

Today, Purdue Fort Wayne will depart from the conference it has called home since 2007 and become the newest member of the Midwest-based Horizon League.

It is a move that has been in the works more than a year and was announced in August. Though the Summit League features a group of solid mid-major programs, the Mastodons' new home is a better fit geographically, with all of the now 12 competing schools in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky or Pennsylvania.

The Horizon League also has a rich basketball tradition that includes former member Butler making back-to-back trips to the Final Four while in the conference.

“It is very exciting,” PFW women's basketball coach Niecee Nelson said of joining the new league. “It is like getting a fresh start. We're just super excited, not only for the travel, but making your mark on a new league and then the fan support that we're going to be able to have.”

One of the most important considerations when the Mastodons were deciding to make the move into the Horizon League was the geography. The Summit League has four schools in the Dakotas, a school in Colorado, one in Nebraska and another in Oklahoma.

Trips to these destinations, often by plane, were expensive, meant players had less time for academics and were sometimes tired before games even began. By contrast, the Horizon League features six universities with campuses less than 200 miles from Fort Wayne and the farthest the Mastodons will have to travel is Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“When our student-athletes aren't traveling so far, we think they're going to have a better competitive chance,” PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “Just not being so tired from being on an airplane and sitting around and the stress of traveling itself. ... We're located right in the middle of the Horizon League footprint, so we think our university and our city bring strength and value to the league.”

Shorter road trips should help athletes manage their time better and will also save the athletic department money that can be re-allocated for other uses.

One potential downside of less travel that several PFW coaches mentioned was the loss of team bonding that occurs on long road trips, as well as the opportunity to play in genuinely hostile environments.

Nelson, men's basketball coach Jon Coffman and women's soccer coach Jason Burr all counted among their favorite memories from the Summit League matchups in the Dakotas in which their teams gutted out games in front of rowdy fans.

Coffman, for example, pointed to a 48-hour stretch in December 2018 when the Mastodons overcame a blizzard and flight delays to beat North Dakota and North Dakota State back to back, thanks in large part to a 38-point explosion from guard John Konchar in the second game, including a game-winning 3.

Coffman said his only regret as he leaves the Summit League is that his team never got a win at South Dakota State.

“I will miss (the fan bases from North Dakota State and South Dakota State),” Coffman said. “They were loyal fans, they pack the place, they're educated fans and they always had great respect for us. ... Those fans would tweet at me after games and were so grateful for our (fast-paced) style of play.

“Other than winning a tournament championship, we've done everything in the Summit League,” he added. “(The Horizon League) is a great league with a great brand in our backyard. I think there's great excitement about it and it might help us recruit in our own backyard better.”

Recruiting is another aspect of the conference switch that was attractive to PFW. Burr said he has already seen an uptick in interest from local players – soccer coaches were allowed to begin speaking with class of 2022 players June 15 – who are excited about the idea of playing road games closer to home.

Road games against teams from neighboring states or within Indiana – fellow former Summit League member IUPUI is a natural rival for PFW – allow players' families to attend far more often than matchups in the Dakotas or Colorado. Closer road games also mean players won't have to stare up at mostly empty stands in the Mastodons' cheering section when they travel.

“Summit League is exciting in that you're going to take a couple of plane rides throughout the fall and there's something that's exciting about that,” Burr said. “But, obviously, family is a big thing we talk about and to know that our families were just not going to be able to come and watch us play four to five games every fall because of budgetary restrictions or whatever it might be, it was just something that put a damper on things when talking to recruits.

“Recruits have been thrilled by the idea of being able to play against kids they played against in club and knowing that their families will be at every game.”

The Mastodons enter a new era in their athletic department's history. They've been preparing months for the move and now some of the finishing touches, such as branding in athletic facilities and scheduling for next season, are being put in place.

Administrators have been acting mostly as a member of the Horizon League for a while, such as being included in discussions about the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on athletics in the upcoming year. Hartley Hutton's input was solicited for the June 15 decision that saw the Horizon League accept Robert Morris as the league's 12th member, giving the Mastodons a moving buddy as they enter the conference.

Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone, who has led the circuit since 1992, said PFW fit with the league athletically (especially with men's basketball, which is the league's flagship sport), academically and in a common-sense – i.e. location, student population size – manner. The commissioner sang the praises of Hartley Hutton and PFW Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer, as well as the university's supporters.

“We think a lot of the community,” LeCrone said of the Summit City. “To have the community of Fort Wayne part of our family, it fits very nicely. ... We just want to express, on behalf of our board of directors how enthusiastic we are about adding a wonderful place in Indiana, a central location, fantastic people, a wonderful school and we're just thrilled to death to have the Mastodon family as part of the Horizon League family.

“We think this is going to be a long and mutually beneficial relationship for all.”

