NAIA sends virus guidelines to schools

NAIA athletic programs will be required to screen all coaches, athletes and staff for symptoms of the novel coronavirus each day once practices begin for fall sports Aug. 15, the NAIA announced Wednesday.

Specifically, teams are looking for temperatures above 100.4 degrees, self-reported feelings of illness or other symptoms such as coughing, chills, shortness of breath and loss of appetite. Once competitions begin, all programs will be required to screen the same groups no more than six hours prior to every contest.

The requirements are part of an extensive list of “Fall 2020 Guidelines & Recommendations” the NAIA sent to its member schools Wednesday. NAIA schools in northeast Indiana are Indiana Tech, Saint Francis, Huntington and Grace.

“Determining requirements during a pandemic is a little like building a house in the sand,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said in a statement. “While we all desire the strongest foundation possible, we must acknowledge that many elements are outside of our control and can change at any moment.

“These guidelines have been developed in good faith, based on what we know at this time. Our goal is to adhere to them to the best of our abilities, but it is imperative to allow for some flexibility as unforeseen changes arise.”

The packet of guidelines provides that if athletes, coaches or staff have any COVID-19 symptoms or within the previous two weeks have been in close, unmasked contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus, the individual must be removed from practice or competition and a release from a health care provider must be granted before returning. A negative virus test will also be used as a release to return to competition.

The NAIA is requiring all athletes, coaches and staff receive a negative test no more than five days before the first competition to be eligible to compete or coach.

