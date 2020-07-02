PFW has officially jumped to Horizon

Purdue Fort Wayne officially has a new home.

Nearly 11 months after it first announced the move, PFW on Wednesday shifted its conference affiliation from the Summit League to the Horizon League, joining Robert Morris as new members of the Midwest-based league and bringing the total number of teams in the conference to 12.

In recognition of the formal switch, Mayor Tom Henry declared Wednesday “Horizon City Day” in Fort Wayne, temporarily christening the Summit City as the Horizon City.

PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton emphasized that Wednesday's realignment was the result of years of work from administrators at the university and believes membership in the Horizon League allows the Mastodons to better set up athletes for success.

“Today's a really happy day for our student-athletes, probably first and foremost,” Hartley Hutton said. “Their quality of life and from a wellness perspective ... their lives got better today. Their opportunity to compete on a higher level is improved and we can invest resources into areas that actually make us better, make us better competitively and make their experience better.”

Joining Hartley Hutton on a video conference call Wednesday were PFW men's and women's basketball coaches Jon Coffman and Niecee Nelson, respectively, who both pointed out how much time and money their teams can save with the shorter road trips.

In the Summit League, the Mastodons' shortest trip was to Western Illinois, about 385 miles away. In their new home, PFW's longest conference road junket will be to Green Bay, a 367-mile trip.

Hartley Hutton said that the savings on travel – derived from using buses instead of planes on most trips and coming back to Fort Wayne the night of competitions rather than staying in hotels – has been calculated to save the athletic department as much as $400,000 annually.

For student-athletes, the decrease in travel means more time in Fort Wayne.

“We're not going to be spending Sunday in O'Hare Airport (in Chicago),” Coffman said. “We're going to get back and be part of campus life a little bit more.”

Nelson agreed.

“Now we can jump on a bus and it saves our legs and we have peace of mind that after a game, we play a really hard-fought game and we get to get back on the bus and in most cases sleep in our own bed that very same night,” she said. “Those are intangibles that you don't really think about that are really taxing if you're looking at the start and finish of a season.”

For Coffman, that extra rest is especially important because his teams play an up-tempo style and shoot a lot from the outside. He admitted that in years past, such a style combined with a grueling travel schedule wore out his team's legs by the end of the season.

The men's basketball coach, who is entering his seventh season and coached the Mastodons to a Summit League regular-season title in 2015-16, added that the move to the Horizon League isn't all about athletics.

In Coffman's view, playing in a conference that features schools within a few hundred miles of Fort Wayne will benefit the university as a whole, with the athletic programs acting as mobile branding for PFW.

“When we're in a hotel, when we're playing, when we're in a newspaper, when we're traveling, our brand now is really helping with admissions,” Coffman said. “That brain drain of hopefully bringing great students from elsewhere to Purdue to get a Purdue degree in Fort Wayne. That's really exciting because I think as an athletic department we're the front door to our university.”

Though the positive effects on the university are a bonus, Coffman and Nelson were especially excited about the way that Horizon League competition could help build their programs.

Nelson has begun scouting future conference opponents, which include a couple of former Summit League programs – in-state rival IUPUI and Oakland.

“Moving into the Horizon League, it's a different style of play, it's a little bit more up and down, a lot of defense-oriented (play),” Nelson said. “Overall, it's just a faster pace, and I've been excited to look and really study film on other teams and see the way we stack up and I feel like this team and our incoming freshmen ... have a really nice fit in this league.”

The Horizon League has placed special emphasis on basketball in recent years, with a goal of developing into a conference that annually gets multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament. For Coffman, that emphasis means his team will get to play every conference game on either ESPN+ – the sports network's streaming service – or on ESPN3.com.

That regular exposure, combined with fans from opposing teams being able to make the short trips to Fort Wayne, gives Coffman hope that the atmosphere for Mastodons home games will be much livelier than in years past.

“I think it's a great goal of ours to fill up the lower bowl at the Coliseum,” Coffman said. “I think (the move to the Horizon League) really helps us push toward that. With the quality of basketball that we've been able to put out there, there's absolutely no reason (we can't). And this helps by having familiar teams that are in the area (coming to Fort Wayne).”

