Race discussed at St. Francis forum

In recent months, organizations across the United States have had conversations about how to be more inclusive of people of color, part of a national movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

At Saint Francis, that conversation included an alumni forum last week organized in part by athletic director Mike McCaffrey. The forum, which featured former Cougars basketball player Brooke Ridley, former baseball player Darrion White and former football player Jerrell Holman – all of whom are Fort Wayne natives – talking about their experiences on campus. The panel was moderated by Paul Porter, the university's director of diversity and inclusion.

McCaffrey wanted to hold the alumni forum not as a way to check a box but as part of an ongoing process in helping athletes of color feel more included on campus. He felt that having the forum several weeks after the protests around Floyd's death rather than “in the moment” showed his and the athletic department's commitment to positive change in the long run.

“I'm not in this to put out a statement, put out a tweet and then kind of let this thing go,” McCaffrey said. “I am passionate about not letting this fall to the wayside. As I said to our coaches since we've been talking about this, I said, 'This may not be Priority A on your list, but it needs to be a priority.'

“Once you start practicing and looking at games, obviously those are going to take some precedence in your daily thoughts, but this can't leave the radar.”

The forum was held over Zoom, which gave current athletes, coaches and other students the chance to watch it and listen to what the former Cougars had to say. Porter said the university hopes to have another panel with the athletes either later this summer or during the fall semester and a series of campus dialogs on issues of race and diversity during the upcoming academic year, either in person or virtually if gathering in large groups is still risky because of the novel coronavirus.

At the panel, the athletes, all three of whom are Black, said that they did not experience overt racism while at Saint Francis but also did not feel as welcome as they would have liked.

White, 35, who graduated in 2007, said that he and his friends didn't feel like they were included much in on-campus life – they would get extra attention from security in the cafeteria or when they played music loudly – and as a result spent most of their free time off campus.

“We decided to rebel against what we felt like wasn't an inclusive environment at the University of Saint Francis and did our thing off campus,” said White, who went to high school at South Side. “Now, they're moving in that direction (of inclusivity). ... It's moving in the right direction.”

When the conversation turned to what advice the former athletes would give to those on campus, White encouraged them to speak up if they feel they aren't being included in some way and try to enact change. He emphasized the importance of having difficult conversations about race on campus, which he and his friends mostly avoided when they were at the school.

“Of course, there are going to be growing pains,” he said. “It took the university a little while to get to where they are. ... It has to start somewhere. The university has decided to take a step in that direction and I'm behind it, I think it's the right thing to do. It's my alma mater, I want to be proud of where I went to school.”

For McCaffrey, who has been the athletic director at Saint Francis since 2012, the forum and the ongoing national conversation about race has led to a lot of self-reflection and he has encouraged coaches to educate themselves as much as possible about how their players feel about their experience on campus and do what they can to make the athletes feel comfortable at Saint Francis.

“The best thing that we can do for our community is really continue to hone in our values and work across the board to create an environment, maintain an environment that is warm and welcoming,” Porter said. “We have that, but now it's time to advance it.

“The university is committed to creating inclusive and peaceful spaces to talk about incredibly tough issues. ... This is not something we're going to do for a couple of weeks and then be done with it. This is going to be continuous work.”

