Horizon League delays fall season

Purdue Fort Wayne is going to have to wait until Oct. 1 – at least – before it begins facing its new conference opponents.

The Horizon League announced Thursday the delay of the fall sports season, which would have begun in August, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision, which PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton publicly supported, will affect men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, and women's volleyball.

“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return-to-competition protocols (that) uphold the (Horizon League) Council's principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented,” the league said in a press release.

“The Horizon League's Council (which includes Hartley Hutton and 11 other athletic directors) will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes. The Council will continue to be guided by our top priority: the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

PFW departed the Summit League for the Horizon League on July 1.

Hartley Hutton, a former volleyball coach, admitted that the decision to delay the start of competition and possibly cost fall sports programs a chunk of their seasons was a difficult one. She added that it was the correct choice based on the current trajectory of the pandemic.

“It's heart-wrenching,” Hartley Hutton said. “Student-athletes and coaches, this is what they do and they're passionate about their sport. But they're also very tuned into what's going on right now in this country and with this virus. ... They get it.

“But the former coach in me right now, my heart is breaking for those student-athletes and coaches and their experience is being diminished and it's not fair, but it's the right thing to do.”

Women's soccer coach Jason Burr agreed that his players understood why the decision had been made.

“Obviously, there's a level of disappointment,” Burr said. “They prepared for an entire year for their three-month season in the fall, and I know all of our student-athletes feel that disappointment, but one of the things that's fantastic about not just our women's soccer team – I see this in all our Mastodon student-athletes – is ... the amount of flexibility and willingness to adjust to things.

“Our kids are prepared for that and we've been preparing them for changes as we've seen this COVID-19 develop.”

Burr added that his team could actually benefit somewhat from the delay because it gives the group more time to practice before games begin, allowing incoming freshmen and transfer players to develop better chemistry with their teammates.

The Horizon League is leaving practice and workout schedules up to individual schools, and Hartley Hutton said practices will not start until Aug. 24, when students return to campus. Burr added that the first week his players are on campus will feature workouts only among small groups of players who live together in order to cut down on the risk of an outbreak.

As of now, many of the NCAA fall sports championships are still scheduled for December and have not been pushed back, meaning the Horizon League fall sports teams will have abbreviated schedules under the current plan. Those changed schedules have not yet been finalized and won't be until the conference officially decides that Oct. 1 will mark the start of competition.

Hartley Hutton said it is unclear when a decision will be made on whether to start games at that point or to delay the fall season further.

“These things change daily and weekly,” she said. “That's why, as leaders, we're talking, we're on these Zoom calls all the time looking at different scenarios.”

