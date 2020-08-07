Grace adds pair of volleyball players

WINONA LAKE – Grace's volleyball team signed two more players for the 2020 season.

Julia Nagy, a freshman from Blackhawk Christian, and Paige Eakright, a transfer from Huntington University, join the Lancers for this fall. Coach Katie Van Hofwegen has brought in eight new faces this year.

Nagy originally signed to play at DePaul before committing to Grace. For her career, she racked up 1,290 digs, 961 kills and 257 aces.

Nagy was a three-time All-State honoree, also earning All-District and All-Northeast Indiana recognition during her career. The 5-foot-8 player played tennis for three seasons at Blackhawk.

“Grace College has always made me feel welcomed and at home when I visited,” Nagy said. “They are very genuine in what they do, and they walk the walk here. I'm excited to help the team in any way that I can.”

Eakright comes to Grace with one season remaining of eligibility. She is a graduate transfer from Huntington after attending for four years. Eakright redshirted during one of her years, leaving one season left in her collegiate career.

Last year she pounded out 416 kills, 327 digs, 26 blocks and 19 aces to earn All-Crossroads League recognition. In 2018 she was a second team all-league honoree, and she was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2016.

Eakright will also serve as a graduate assistant coach for Grace. She is pursuing a master's degree in athletic administration.

– Journal Gazette