MAC becomes 1st in FBS to cancel football

In many ways, the Mid-American Conference has little in common with Power Five leagues that first come to mind when fans think of major college football.

There are no 75,000-seat stadiums in the MAC. Million-dollar per year coaches are rare. In a typical season, NFL scouts might find one or two potential first-round draft picks playing at the 12 MAC schools that dot the Midwest. The MAC's biggest games are often played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Its television deal with ESPN pays per year only a few million more than the $9 million Clemson pays coach Dabo Swinney.

Still, the MAC is one of 10 conferences that competes in the NCAA's highest level of football, and Saturday it became the first of those to surrender to the coronavirus pandemic and cancel the fall sports season.

“I won't try to judge what other folks are doing,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “I know we're all in the same place. They all have their advisers. They're going to make judgments based on the information they are receiving.”

The MAC's schools were facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly COVID-19 protocols, while also dealing with the uncertainty that campuses can be opened safely.

A move to the spring, however, could also be budget-buster if it means less revenue from the ESPN deal, which pays each school about $1 million per year, and football ticket sales. The MAC also shares about $90 million per year in College Football Playoff money with four other conferences.

“It would be naive to say that you don't give thought and consideration to what the financial ramifications of any decision are, but this was a health and well-being decision first and foremost,” Steinbrecher said. “As we sit here today we don't know what this will mean financially and how the rest of the fall plays out.”

Steinbrecher said the decision affects only fall sports, not basketball or others that begin in the second semester such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.

“In these uncertain times, leaders are having to make difficult decisions,” Ball State football coach Mike Neu said. “We are thankful to have thoughtful leadership guiding the Mid-American Conference and Ball State University and placing the well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront.

“We are unquestionably heartbroken we will not be able to take the field this fall to represent our great university. We have an exceptional group, led by a remarkable senior class and leadership council, capable of accomplishing special things. We also understand the challenges right now to pursuing a fall schedule. With the school year set to begin, our student-athletes will continue to work hard in the classroom and in training in anticipation of the next time we are able to safely compete.”

The MAC's decision was unanimous. Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier, supported by NIU president Lisa Freeman, has been a vocal advocate of delaying the season.

“No one wants to have football or sports more than me,” said Frazier, who played football at Alabama in the late 1980s. “Football gave me all the opportunities I have today, but I can't do it at the expense of people's lives.”

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline made clear that even though plans for the football season have been adjusted to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions like the ones Major League Baseball has had, they are all still aspirational.

“Almost everything would have to be perfectly aligned to continue moving forward,” Hainline said Friday during the NCAA's weekly video chat on social media.

Notre Dame was slated to play MAC member Western Michigan on Sept. 19. It is unclear whether Notre Dame will try to find a new opponent for that week. ACC rules state any non-conference game this season must be played in the ACC team's home state.