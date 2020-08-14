Horizon decision 'heartbreaking' for PFW

The wait for Purdue Fort Wayne to make its debut in the Horizon League keeps getting longer.

The conference, to which PFW moved this summer after departing from the Summit League, had already pushed back the start of fall sports competition until Oct. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic and Thursday announced that it would cancel all fall sports competition and begin looking into whether playing those sports in the spring will be feasible. A decision on that front will be made at a later date, according to a statement from the league.

So the Mastodons' fall sports teams – men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and women's volleyball – will have to wait at least several more months before they can officially begin competition in their new home. Offseason competitions for spring sports such as golf, baseball, softball and tennis have also been canceled.

“Not a big surprise, but certainly a heartbreaking announcement for our campus (Thursday),” PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “We're very confident this is the right thing to do right now, but nonetheless it's very difficult.”

The Horizon League is far from the only NCAA Division I conference to postpone fall sports. On Thursday alone, the Southern, Southland, Big Sky and Western Athletic Conference all made the same call, following similar decisions by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big East, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference and others earlier this week.

Hartley Hutton has had to deliver bad news to athletes in her department repeatedly in the last five months – first the cancellation of the spring season, then the postponement of fall sports until October and finally Thursday's announcement – and she admitted that it has not gotten easier as she's done it more often.

“In some ways, it gets more difficult, because I think we were hopeful we'd be in a better place right now,” she said. “And here we are, talking about what we were talking about last March. I never would've thought (in March), we would've had this announcement (Thursday), but our student-athletes and coaches get it. They really do, they're very aware of what's going on right now and as we enter our (athletic department) building, you get your temperature checked, you have your masks on, everybody's really cheerful about it.

“I think they appreciate that we're doing something so they can have an experience around people they love, doing something they love.”

Among the factors that led to the decision, the Mastodon athletic director said, was the fact that there are still so many unknowns about the virus and its potential long-term effects. She also mentioned new requirements from the NCAA that all athletes be tested upon their return to campus, a mandate which had previously only been a guideline.

Hartley Hutton said the conference determined it needed more time to figure out the logistics of performing that many tests and get more guidance from the NCAA on the best way to keep athletes safe.

As for those athletes, they are by this point used to disruptions in their regular schedule and took the announcement Thursday in stride, according to women's volleyball coach Stephen Florio.

“This is something that's been building,” said Florio, whose team also had to stop its training in March when students were sent home because of the virus. “This is something that our athletes have started to understand, this is out of our control and we're all doing the best we can with this situation.”

As for spring competition, the league's athletic directors and other decision-makers will now shift quickly to figuring out how to make fall sport schedules work in the spring. Hartley Hutton emphasized that flexibility will be key as the Mastodons try to handle fall and winter sports using facilities at the same time. Logistics could be difficult, but she vowed, “If it can be done, we will find a way.”

The next decision to be made will be whether the winter-sport seasons, including basketball, will be able to start in November as planned. The questions to be answered to get those sports off the ground are similar to the ones needed to start practice for fall sports: determining consistent testing requirements and protocols across the conference.

