NAIA announces tournament dates

The NAIA announced that the organization's football national championship game will be held May 10 at Grambling State University. It was one of six fall championships for which the NAIA released spring dates Thursday.

The NAIA Council of Presidents voted in late July to postpone fall championships to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but left individual conferences and schools with the autonomy to play fall contests if they could find a way to do so safely. NAIA schools in northeast Indiana include Saint Francis, Grace, Huntington and Indiana Tech. The Cougars won NAIA football national championships in 2016 and 2017.

“We feel good about resetting these dates after taking a good look at our fall championship events, and being able to find dates that fit for our membership and most of our host venues,” said Bill Popp, president of the NAIA National Administrative Council, in a statement. “This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job. My hat is off to them for the hard work.”

The women's soccer national championship will be held in Foley, Alabama, from April 27 to May 3, while men's soccer's crowning tournament will take place in Columbia County, Georgia, from May 4 to 10, switching from its usual venue in Irvine Park, California, because of a scheduling conflict.

