Mastodons put hold on activities after 4 positive tests

Purdue Fort Wayne has paused all workouts and practices for its athletes until Tuesday because of a handful of positive tests for COVID-19, the university told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday.

The Mastodons have had four recent positive tests among athletes, including two since Monday.

“Contact tracing following four positive COVID-19 tests among Mastodon student-athletes resulted in student-athletes and staff who had close contact entering into self-quarantine,” a PFW spokesperson said in a statement to The Journal Gazette. “The decision to pause training and practice activities is taken with an abundance of caution to limit potential exposure prior to pending test results.”

The Mastodons had two positive tests in the department as of Monday, both of which immediately resulted in contact tracing measures, the university said. It's unclear whether the two additional positive tests since then were among those who had already quarantined.

“At this time, to preserve individual healthcare privacy rights to the greatest extent possible, Purdue Fort Wayne does not intend to release testing or result information to anyone other than those with whom a COVID-positive individual has had clinically relevant contact,” the spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

The Mastodons have already had their fall sports seasons postponed until the spring because of the pandemic, a decision that came down from the Horizon League, the university's new conference home, in mid-August. At the time, athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton called the decision “the right thing to do” but also “heartbreaking.”

“Our student-athletes and coaches get it,” Hartley Hutton said when fall schedules were canceled. “They really do, they're very aware of what's going on right now and as we enter our (athletic department) building, you get your temperature checked, you have your masks on, everybody's really cheerful about it.

“I think they appreciate that we're doing something so they can have an experience around people they love, doing something they love.”

PFW's fall sports teams were still practicing and working out in accordance with NCAA guidelines that allow for 12 hours per week for team activities for programs that have had their seasons pushed to the spring.

