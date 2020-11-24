PFW Women's Breakdown

5 facts

• The Mastodons are coming off a 5-24 season, including a 1-15 record in their final year in the Summit League. They lost their final nine games of the season. The program is still looking for its first season above .500 since the 2010-11 season.

• Like the rest of the Mastodons' athletic programs, PFW is now part of the Horizon League. The league's defending champion is in-state rival IUPUI, which went 15-3 in conference play last season.

• Purdue Fort Wayne lost its top two scorers in Hannah Albrecht (12.9 points per game) and Anna Lappenküper (10.9). Wayne graduate Sh'Toya Sanders, who led the team with 9.4 rebounds per game and scored 8.9 points per contest, is also gone.

• The Mastodons committed 480 turnovers against only 268 assists last season, an assist/turnover ratio of 0.56. That was good for 328th in the country out of 348 Division I teams.

• The PFW roster includes 5-foot-6 freshman guard Rylie Parker, a Homestead graduate who won a state championship in 2017 with the Spartans and was a first-team All-State performer as a senior.

4 key players

Riley Ott: PFW's leading returning scorer, the sophomore averaged 10.9 points last season, the second-most ever for a PFW freshman. The LaPorte native started 23 of the Mastodons' 29 games.

Shayla Sanders: Purdue Fort Wayne's second experienced sophomore played 29 minutes per game last season and averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. She started all 29 games and will need to take a step forward in production.

Hannah Hess: One of the team's two seniors, the fifth-year guard was the first off the bench often last season, scoring 7.1 points per game and shooting nearly 32% from beyond the arc.

Margo Thompson: The 6-3 true freshman from Ohio brings some much needed size to the roster. She averaged nine rebounds in her high school career and could help a PFW team that was 342nd in average rebound margin last season.

3 key games

At IUPUI, Dec. 12: The Mastodons' first Horizon League game is against the defending conference champion. Welcome to the league. They'll get a second chance against the Jaguars the next day.

Vs. Northern Kentucky, Dec. 19: The Journal Gazette's 2019 Tiffany Gooden Award winner, Carissa Garcia out of Concordia, returns to Fort Wayne for the first of two straight games. She was a two-time Horizon League Freshman of the Week last season.

Vs. Illinois-Chicago, Jan. 1: The Mastodons beat the Flames last season, part of a 2-0 start. They play them twice in a row to kick off 2021.

2 questions

How will the lack of crowds affect the Mastodons? The Gates Center will not have spectators at the start of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will PFW be able to adjust to an empty arena?

Who can shoot? Purdue Fort Wayne shot just 35.8% from the field last season, good for 327th nationally. Homestead's Parker was a sharpshooter for the Spartans. Could she liven up the offense from the outside?

1 Big Thing

The Mastodons are young – two of their most experienced players are sophomores, and they brought in a large class of freshmen who could contribute sooner rather than later. If those younger players can begin to jell early and grow together as the season progresses, it could help PFW find the win column on a more consistent basis.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

