PFW men's hoops on hold

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the Mastodons announced Wednesday night.

As a result, the team has canceled its next five games, including the matchup scheduled for tonight at the Gates Center against Adrian and a planned game Saturday against Notre Dame in South Bend, which would have been the Mastodons' only game against a major-conference opponent in the regular season.

PFW will also lose a game against Dayton next Wednesday and a two-game home series against Defiance that was set to be played Dec. 12 and 13.

“The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health,” the Mastodons said in a news release. “The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department's established protocols.”

In effect, the two-week stoppage for the positive results has wiped out the remainder of PFW's planned nonconference schedule. The Mastodons have played only one game this season, a victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 25. A scheduled game against Kent State on Monday was canceled because of positive tests for the virus within the Golden Flashes program.

PFW's next scheduled game is its Horizon League opener against IUPUI on Dec. 19 at the Gates Center, which will be followed by another home matchup against the Jaguars on Dec. 20. It's possible the Mastodons could try to find another nonconference matchup for the week leading up to that game, but it might be difficult to play after taking two weeks off from practice and team workouts.

Purdue Fort Wayne athletics paused practices across the university from Sept. 3 to 8 because of four positive tests within the athletic department.

