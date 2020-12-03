USF women rally late in win

Trailing by two points after three quarters, Saint Francis held Grace to 10 points in the final stanza to rally for a 65-59 victory Wednesday at the Hutzell Center.

Reganne Pate led the Cougars (7-2, 1-0 in Crossroads League) with 13 points off the bench, while Cassidy Crawford added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Central Noble graduate Meleah Leatherman shot 4 of 6 to finish with eight points for USF.

Grace (2-2, 0-2) turned the ball over 17 times in dropping its second straight.

EASTERN MICHIGAN 77, BALL STATE 58: In Muncie, the Eagles broke it open after halftime, outscoring the Cardinals 44-27 in the final two quarters. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman scored 11 points for Ball State (0-3, 0-1 Mid-American Conference).

INDIANA WESLEYAN 81, GOSHEN 70, OT: In Goshen, the Wildcats outscored the Maple Leafs 19-8 in overtime. Warsaw graduate Dayton Groninger led all scorers with 24 points for Indiana Wesleyan (4-1, 1-0 Crossroads League), while Carroll product Kelli Damman added 10 for the Wildcats.

Men

GRACE 78, RIO GRANDE 64: In Winona Lake, Haden Deaton led four Lancers in double figures with 20 points as the hosts sent back the Red Storm. Grace (5-2) shot 57% from the floor, with Jake Wadding (13), Jakob Gibbs (12) and Cade Gibbs (11) also reaching double figures.

Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson added five points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lancers.

MICHIGAN 84, BALL STATE 65: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Wolverines improved to 3-0, storming out to a 20-point lead before halftime. The Cardinals (0-2) did trim their deficit to seven by half as K.J. Walton scored a team-high 20 points. Luke Bumbalough added 13 and Ishmael El-Amin had 10 for Ball State.

INDIANA TECH 78, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 63: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors rattled off a 34-7 second-half run to overcome the visiting Crusaders. Rog Stein scored a game-high 20 points for Tech (6-2), while Josh Kline turned in his first double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) of the season. Grant Smith also contributed a double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) to go with six assists.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 112, GOSHEN 60: In Marion, Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas scored a game-high 30 points as the No. 3 Wildcats rolled at home. IWU shot 69% from the floor to stay perfect on the season (10-0, 3-0 CL).