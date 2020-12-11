Cardinals chasing berth in title game

It wasn't unique to Ball State, but the Cardinals' preparations for this season were anything but usual, anything but easy.

Winter workouts were limited, and there was no spring practice because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person training camp was almost nonexistent. There was not a nonconference slate of games. Heck, even having players properly get their bodies into shape via virtual meetings was challenging.

“Some guys didn't have any weights available,” Cardinals coach Mike Neu said this week. “Some guys simply had to use bands and body-weight exercises. They did a great job of dealing with a tough situation the best we possibly could, and that takes buy-in from the players.”

While that partially sums up college football in 2020, especially for mid-major programs, the Cardinals have navigated the obstacles better than most. They're 4-1 (4-1 in the Mid-American Conference) and can earn a spot in the MAC Championship Game with a victory Saturday over Western Michigan (4-1, 4-1) in Muncie.

“There's a quote and a press conference from Kobe Bryant that we refer to and have shown around our building. (The Los Angeles Lakers) were up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and he's like, 'What's there to be happy about? The job's not done yet,'” Neu said. “So, we're just working hard. These guys, we're on a mission, and nobody feels like we've accomplished anything yet.”

It should be noted the Lakers captured that series, 4-1 over the Orlando Magic, and the Cardinals, who are 4-0 against division foes, hope to similarly succeed by upending Western Michigan.

“Knowing what we've accomplished is good, but we're not satisfied,” said quarterback Drew Plitt, who completed 26 of 43 passes for four touchdowns with one interception, also rushing for a touchdown, in the 45-20 road victory last weekend over Central Michigan.

“I think the guys are happy – we're joking and everybody is in a good mood, in good spirits around here – but we're not satisfied. You can tell by the number of people who are in here watching film right now. Everybody's in here, getting things done and moving on to Western Michigan.”

Ball State is off to its first 4-1 start since the 10-3 season of 2013, and it's churning in all facets.

Plitt, who has played 30 games over four seasons, has tied Neu for fifth in the program's career list of TD throws with 43. This season, he has completed 110 of 166 passes for 1,430 yards with 10 TDs and five interceptions. (Norwell gradate Curtis Blackwell is a key cog in the offensive line that protects him.) Yo'Heinz Tyler has caught TDs in four straight games. Justin Hall, who is the active leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision in career receptions with 242, has at least one catch in 41 straight games and is two receptions short of tying KeVonn Mabon's program record.

Defensively, the Cardinals have a whopping 23 tackles for loss over the last two games; inside linebacker Brandon Martin has 58 tackles (34 solo) this season; and Ball State is coming off season lows in points allowed (20) and yards allowed (342).

If the Cardinals win Saturday, they would play in the MAC Championship game Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Cardinals lost their only appearance in that game in 2008, falling 42-24 to Buffalo, which will represent the East Division this season.

“You can't look too far ahead or you get hit by what's right in front of you,” safety Bryce Cosby said. “And so I think the best thing we can do is what we've been doing every week – sticking to our process.”

That's something that has helped the Cardinals through this year of challenges.

“It speaks to our culture and our team chemistry,” Cosby said. “Beyond COVID, I feel like there's a lot of things going on in our society right now that presents challenges to everybody. It's been testing a lot of things, I'll put it that way. Through all the adversity and all the turmoil, our football team has stayed true. I think that's a true testament ... to our coaches, our leaders and our team chemistry. Those three things definitely help keep our team together.”

jcohn@jg.net