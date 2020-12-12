Ball State seeking MAC title game berth

It was in a practice facility in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, away from the eyes of fans and reporters because of COVID-19 safety protocols, but the Ball State football team was jubilant last weekend before getting on to five buses for the trip home.

“We were basically spread out in their indoor facility after the ballgame was over, so that scene was awesome,” Cardinals coach Mike Neu said, reflecting on the 45-20 victory at Central Michigan that put Ball State within reach of the MAC championship game.

“It was exciting singing our fight song and it was echoing throughout their indoor facility there. It was pretty awesome.”

There haven't been that many opportunities for the Cardinals to celebrate so heartily. Since the 10-3 season of 2013, which culminated with a 23-20 loss to Arkansas State at the GoDaddy Bowl, the Cardinals haven't finished better than 5-7.

That will change this year, at least in terms of winning percentage. Ball State is 4-1 (4-1 in the Mid-American Conference), an identical record to today's opponent, Western Michigan, and the winner will earn a trip to Ford Field in Detroit to face Buffalo in the conference title game Friday.

Ball State has been in that contest only once, in 2008, when it lost 42-24 to Buffalo.

The seniors, such as safety Bryce Cosby, have reflected on what it was like when they were freshmen – they lost 55-3 to Western Michigan – and how different the vibe in Muncie is now.

“Really, going into that game, we didn't know what to expect,” Cosby said. “You could say, as a group of freshmen, we were pretty naïve to what conference play was all about and how competitive these games are within the conference and just what (the MAC) is all about.”

And now?

“If your focus is truly on getting to that end result, then you know you've got to take care of what you can take care of right now,” Cosby said of today's 12:05 p.m. game at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie.

While the Ball State defense has been improving, surrendering fewer points with each passing game, the offense is what makes the Cardinals tick.

Quarterback Drew Plitt has completed 110 of 166 passes for 1,430 yards with 10 TDs and five interceptions. Yo'Heinz Tyler has caught touchdowns in four straight games. Justin Hall, who is the active leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision in career receptions with 242, has at least one catch in 41 straight games and is two receptions short of tying KeVonn Mabon's program record.

“Justin is a great player. You see him work hard and he gives it his best every day,” Plitt said. “And he's a goofball. He has fun and really brings a lot of energy to this team. For him to get that record, that would be amazing. But he knows there are bigger things on the table that he's worried about than just that record.”

The Cardinals are on their first four-game winning streak since 2013.

“I think just with winning, everybody's in a better mood,” Plitt said. “But we're not going to change what we do. We're just going to do a little bit more and really just take it one day at a time, keep moving forward. We know it's a huge week, but we've just got to do us and do our thing.”

Western Michigan, coming off a 53-42 loss to Eastern Michigan, has the sixth highest scoring offense in the nation (44.6 points per game) and is led by quarterback Kaleb Eleby and receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, a Bluffton graduate, who ranks second in the country in receiving yards per game (128.8) and all-purpose yards per game (223.8).

Now that the Cardinals have a taste of winning – and the joy that comes with it – they don't want to let it go.

“It's harder and harder to be (light-hearted) when you're losing and stuff like that. It's tougher to keep that positive mindset,” Plitt said. “But you know, when you're winning like this, it's easier, it's natural. We've always joked and stuff like that, but it's just that really good feeling of winning.”

