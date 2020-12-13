Cardinals earn title shot

MUNCIE – This isn't the same old Ball State football team.

This one's resilient, opportunistic, successful and – wait for it – going to the Mid-American Conference's Championship game.

All these things were proved Saturday at Scheumann Stadium, where Justin Hall keyed a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over Western Michigan that made the Cardinals champions of the MAC's West Division.

“It's a dream come true,” Hall said. “We've been grinding so hard for this that it almost doesn't seem real. It just hasn't hit me yet, but we're going to play for the MAC championship. That's what I came here to do. The 2017 class had something special, the coaches knew that, and ... the guys stuck together at this university through the years and I'm just proud of everybody.”

Hall, who totaled 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and became Ball State's all-time leader in receptions, had a breathtaking 55-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that will be long remembered in Muncie for helping overcome a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Hall, 5-foot-9, caught a screen pass from Drew Plitt, found a seam, eluded a diving tackler, sprinted to the left sideline, and then cut back to the hash marks before scoring. That was followed by a successful 2-point conversion pass from Plitt to Yo'Heinz Tyler to tie it at 27 with 12:30 left remaining.

Ball State's defense was porous – Western Michigan had 34 of the game's 51 first downs and 491 of the 843 offensive yards – but the Cardinals came up with timely big plays. Perhaps the biggest was Jimmy Daw's tackle of Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby behind the line of scrimmage to set up a 29-yard missed field-goal attempt by Thiago Kapps with 6:57 left in the game.

“Just lots of emotions right now. Really proud of the team and proud of the players,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “We didn't win, by any means, with style points. Just the important thing is we got the win. ... It certainly wasn't pretty. They almost doubled us in time of possession. But we fought, we scratched, we clawed.”

After the teams traded unproductive possessions, Ball State got the ball at the Western Michigan 46-yard line with 2:46 on the clock. Aided by a 14-yard Hall reception and an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Broncos, Ball State's Jack Knight, who had missed two extra-point attempts, converted a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left to make it 30-27.

“I didn't say anything to Jack (before the kick). I leave him alone,” Neu said. “He obviously isn't trying to miss a kick. He's delivered some huge ones in other games. He's got ice in his veins. He delivered when we needed him and he's done that in other games as well.”

The game ended with a wild sequence of Broncos laterals that lasted about 60 seconds. Ball State's players rushed the field prematurely, but the play didn't count because of an illegal forward pass well before Western Michigan got it to the end zone.

Ball State had only reached the MAC Championship game once before, losing to Buffalo in 2008. The Cardinals and Bulls will meet again Friday at Detroit's Ford Field.

Plitt completed 22 of 33 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he helped Hall get to 252 career catches, eight more than previous record-holder KeVonn Mabon. Plitt's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler with 13:35 left in the game began the Cardinals' comeback from 27-13.

“Dealing with adversity is something this program is really formed around,” said Thomas, whose Cardinals (5-1, 5-1 in MAC) hadn't finished better than 5-7 since the 10-3 season of 2013. “This group of guys, we've all been through it together. That makes the difference, that we've all been through adversity together. Now the success part is coming in. ... But the job's not done. Next Friday, that's when everything really counts.”

Eleby completed 24 of 37 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, by defensive lineman Chris Agyemang. La'Darius Jefferson rushed 25 times for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (4-2, 4-2). D'Wayne Eskridge, a Bluffton graduate, had nine catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.

