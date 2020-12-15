Cougars get clutch 3-pointer late

Lance Dollison bounced back, and he helped Saint Francis do the same Monday afternoon.

Dollison buried a corner 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the Cougars in front for good and they hung on to beat Indiana Tech 69-63 at the Hutzell Athletic Center behind 14 points from the Fishers native and a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double from David Ejah.

The victory came two days after Saint Francis dropped a game against No. 12 Marian for its first loss of the season.

“(This win) is very big,” said Ejah, who added six assists. “Obviously Marian is a really good team, we just couldn't hit shots. (Against Tech), it was all about how we would bounce back. We beat Indiana Tech at their house (Nov. 11), and they're coming here, they obviously wanted to beat us at our place. ... We had a lot of motivation to win this game.”

Cougars coach Chad LaCross emphasized the need to put the 88-76 loss to Marian in the rearview mirror before taking on a team that, like Saint Francis, received votes in this week's NAIA poll.

“We got punched in the face Saturday against Marian,” LaCross said. “It's great to see us respond after a loss. ... It's great to see the ball movement and the extra passes and on the defensive end I thought we played really well.”

Saint Francis led by as many as 11 points in the second half before Tech roared back to knot the score at 61 with 2:12 remaining when Cory McKinney knifed into the lane and floated the ball home.

With Saint Francis reeling from a 9-3 Warriors run, Dollison came up big. The Grand Valley State transfer spotted up in the left corner and guard Antwaan Cushingberry found him after beating his man off the dribble. Dollison hit nothing but net to put the Cougars ahead.

“My teammates set me up,” Dollison said of the 3-pointer that made it 64-61. “I think it was Cush who passed it to me. He told me if I catch it, I had to shoot it. He threw it to me right there and I was ready to shoot, so I just let it go.”

Dollison had a rough start to the game, missing his first five shots from beyond the arc after coming in hitting better than 43% of his 3s. After some words of encouragement from LaCross, he made one with 3:35 left in the first half to put Saint Francis up 30-22 and didn't look back. He made five of his last seven attempts from the field.

“Coach just reminded me that I'm one of the best shooters in the country and to just keep shooting the ball and don't get down on myself,” Dollison said. “Just keep my head up.”

Tech forward Josh Kline responded to Dollison's 3 with a shot from in close to bring the Warriors back within one, but Saint Francis put the game away on the next possession. Near the end of the shot clock, Ejah, a Carroll graduate, found himself surrounded by two Tech players in the paint and kicked the ball out to an open Cushingberry in the corner, who buried another 3-pointer to make it 67-63 with 15 seconds to go.

Rog Stein led the Warriors with 19 points and nine rebounds. Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull had eight points for the Cougars.

Notes: Stein was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second straight time after scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a loss to Holy Cross College. ... Tech's Alexis Hill was named WHAC Women's Player of the Week after leading Tech to its 28th straight win with a victory over Grace. Hill scored a career-high 35 points and added 12 rebounds.

