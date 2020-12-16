Warriors' streak intact after scare by Cougars

It took a second-half comeback and a fortunate bounce in the final minute, but the longest winning streak in Indiana Tech women's basketball history is still alive.

Erika Foy scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Taya Andrews added 14 points, including two clinching free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining, to send the No. 22 Warriors to their 29th straight victory, a 64-60 triumph over city rival Saint Francis on Tuesday at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Emma Tuominen added 15 points and Alexis Hill added 12 for the Warriors.

“It's just a tribute to these players,” Warriors coach Jessie Biggs said of the winning streak, which has stretched two weeks shy of a year. “Their expectation and their standard is to win every single game and that's 90% of it.

“The mentality and the mental approach to night-in and night-out committing to trying to win basketball games. It's really hard to do.”

The Cougars (8-4) were the last team to beat Indiana Tech (10-0), taking down the Warriors on Dec. 31. For much of the game Tuesday, it seemed as though Saint Francis would be the team to end the streak, as well, as the Cougars maintained a lead through much of the first three quarters and were in front 42-35 with 9:09 to play.

The next 3:55 was all Indiana Tech. The Warriors took control of the game with 15 consecutive points, including four each from Andrews and Kyra Whitaker and five from Foy.

Foy finished off the run with a fastbreak layup plus a foul and the free throw to put Tech in front 50-42 with five minutes to go.

“She's just a tough guard for people,” Biggs said of Foy.

Saint Francis wouldn't go away, though. The Cougars scored the next six points, including a 3 from freshman Reganne Pate, to cut the deficit to 50-48.

The final minute saw momentum see-saw back and forth. Andrews made two free throws with 24 seconds left to make it 58-54 Warriors, but Aubrey Dunnuck drove the length of the court and scored for Saint Francis to cut the deficit to two.

After Tech inbounded the ball, the Warriors tried to foul, but Andrews threw the ball the length of the court in the direction of Tuominen. The pass was nearly intercepted by Meleah Leatherman, but instead it bounced through her hands and Tuominen grabbed it and raced in for an uncontested layup and a four-point advantage.

Leatherman made two free throws with three seconds left to make it 62-60, but Andrews' pair of foul shots sealed the victory.

“It took some grit and mental toughness for sure,” Foy said. “We were all focused until the very end of the game and I think that was the key to the comeback.

“We hit free throws and played tough defense making them take tough shots and turn the ball over.”

Leatherman, a Central Noble graduate, led the Cougars with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

