Norwell graduate knew Ball State could succeed

Curtis Blackwell believed this was possible, even as the Ball State football team was suffering through a 2-10 season, with no conference victories, when he was a freshman in 2017.

Calling those “dark days” in a “hard year” with “a lot of trials,” Blackwell could see the talent that surrounded him, especially with a class of players – now seniors – who have propelled the Cardinals to the Mid-American Conference championship game Friday against Buffalo.

“We knew there were going to be brighter days just because we had the talent. We just had to keep pushing every day and just keep getting better,” said Blackwell, a Norwell graduate, who anchors the offensive line. “We just knew – we just knew – that our time would come. Obviously, this season has been pretty successful so far. It's great to reap those rewards of all those hard days and the trials we went through.”

Ball State (5-1) is seeking its first MAC title since 1996. Buffalo (5-0) defeated the Cardinals 42-24 in the 2008 title game, the only time Ball State has been in the contest at Detroit's Ford Field.

The Cardinals and Bulls haven't played often – nine times since 1998, with the Cardinals 7-2 in those games – but Ball State has proved itself adept at overcoming unexpected challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of top running back, Caleb Huntley, who missed the last three games with an injury and opted out this week to prepare for the NFL draft.

“Our goal from the beginning of last offseason, before all this craziness of 2020 even happened, was 'Detroit or Bust.' That's been our motto. We'll go to Detroit, but it's not over yet,” said Blackwell, 22. “Our goal is to win the MAC championship, and all we've done is punch the ticket and put ourselves in place for an opportunity like that. It was a great day Saturday (beating Western Michigan 30-27 to take the division). But once Monday came around, it was back to the grindstone and on to the next opponent.”

The No. 23 Bulls lead the nation in scoring (51.8 points per game) and rushing (344.6 yards per game). They have the MAC's Offensive Player of the Year, Jaret Patterson, who has 1,025 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt has accounted for 11 touchdowns the last three games, and receiver Justin Hall ranks fourth in FBS with 178.8 all-purpose yards per game.

Don't sleep on the defenses – Buffalo gives up only 21 points per game, second fewest in the MAC, and Ball State linebacker Brandon Martin was selected co-Defensive Player of the Year – and the offensive lines are solid. That's where Blackwell comes in; he was second team All-MAC, after being on the third team in 2019.

Entering this season, Blackwell and Kaleb Slaven had 52 of the 57 returning starts on the line, yet the line has jelled and the offense ranks 22nd in the nation with 457.8 yards per game.

“We definitely take a lot of pride in just knowing that our job is so crucial to the success of the offense,” Blackwell said. “It's definitely a proud moment when you have those successful performances on offense.”

Blackwell, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, has been a significant offensive cog, transitioning from guard to right tackle before the season to fill the void left by Danny Pinter, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The position change wasn't easy, especially with offseason activities almost nil because of the pandemic.

“It is obviously a big transition,” said Blackwell, who has played 40 games. “The speed of everything is a little faster and requires a lot more athleticism on the edge than maybe the inside, but you know it's been a good transition, and I feel like each week has gotten better. It's definitely been an awesome experience, and I can't wait to keep developing.”

Ball State coach Mike Neu said Blackwell's willingness to move positions, and success doing it, has epitomized what the coaches are looking for within the program.

“Curtis is one of those young men who was thrown into the fire early in his career ... and he's been one of the more unselfish and hardest-working players that I've ever had a chance to be around,” Neu said. “He made the move to right tackle to give us a chance to have the best five guys on the field on the offensive line, and that's a credit to him because of his versatility and ... he's really helped set the standard of where we're at as a program, through his hard work and commitment.”

Blackwell hopes to play in the NFL, and showing his skill in the MAC championship game and an eventual bowl game could excite NFL scouts. Ball State will find out Sunday whether it gets invited to the Arizona Bowl or an ESPN Events bowl game.

“(The NFL) is definitely my goal,” said Blackwell, who is majoring in business administration. “It's a big thing to do and it's not easy, but I think there's a chance there, and I'm definitely going to keep pursuing it with everything I've got.”

