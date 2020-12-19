Cardinals: MAC champs for 1st time since 1996

DETROIT – For Ball State’s football team, it’s been about overcoming obstacles on the field.

And overcoming history.

Once again, the Cardinals needed to thwart an opponent that seemed on pace for a victory. By doing so Friday night, the Cardinals captured their first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996.

Drew Plitt completed 20 of 31 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, leading Ball State to a 38-28 victory over favored Buffalo in the MAC title game at Ford Field.

“That sure sounds great. That’s music to my ears to hear ‘Ball State is the 2020 MAC champion,’” said Ball State coach Mike Neu, who was part of MAC title teams as a quarterback in 1989 and 1993. “It’s been 24 years (since we won this). I’m so proud of our guys. … We’re just made of a lot of grit, toughness, all heart, and it took four quarters. There were a lot of ebbs and flows. We expect to play four quarters and that’s just who we are.”

Ball State’s Yo’Heinz Tyler had six catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, Tye Evans rushed 18 times for 96 yards, and Brandon Martin led the defense with 13 tackles (four solo).

The Cardinals (6-1) will likely accept a bowl bid – either to the Arizona Bowl or an ESPN Events bowl – Sunday. They haven’t been to a bowl since after the 2013 season, when they went to the GoDaddy Bowl, the last time the Cardinals had finished above .500.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our team and for Ball State in general,” Plitt said. “It’s been 24 years since the MAC title has been in Muncie, Indiana, and through all the tough times our community has been through this year (during the coronavirus pandemic), they can look at this as something we’ve gotten out of it.”

Ball State, which features Norwell-graduate Curtis Blackwell, a right tackle, had been in the MAC title game only once before, losing to Buffalo 42-24 in 2008.

Things didn’t look good for Ball State early Friday night, when the offense of the 23rd-ranked Bulls (5-1), paced by the accuracy of quarterback Kyle Vantrease, was steamrolling the Cardinals and led in the second quarter, 21-14.

Just as it had Dec. 12 in Muncie, when it overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to upend Western Michigan 30-27 to take the West Division title, Ball State showed mettle and opportunism.

Down seven points, Ball State needed only 1:36 to travel 75 yards and get a 9-yard touchdown pass from Plitt to Justin Hall to tie it at 21 with 5:55 remaining in the first half.

After forcing a punt, Ball State escaped potential disaster – Will Jones recovered a Plitt fumble – and turned it into a 56-yard touchdown pass from Plitt to Jalen McGaughy, who was wide open along the left sideline, to make it 28-21.

It soon became 35-21, as Jimmy Daw’s strip-sack of Vantrease set up Christian Albright to return the fumble 34 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds left in the half. And Ball State’s Jacob Lewis made it 38-21 with a 21-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter.

Buffalo’s Vantrease completed 29 of 42 passes for 365 yards with one touchdown and one interception, Antonio Nunn had 13 receptions for 182 yards, Jaret Patterson rushed 18 times for 51 yards and touchdown, and Kevin Marks had nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo came into the game leading the nation in points per game (51.8) and rushing yards per game (344.6), and the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, Patterson, led the FBS in rushing yards per game (205) and was third in touchdowns (18).

“Our defense does not get enough credit. They rose to the challenge,” Neu said. “All that was talked about was this team we were facing was leading the nation in scoring and in rushing, with a running back up for the Heisman, … but it was preached in our building that you can’t beat 11 hats to the football. … I love our defense and I would take them over anybody in the country. Every time we need a big play, every time we need each other’s backs, we get it.”

Buffalo, which came in as a two-touchdown favorite, totaled 134 rushing yards and 499 yards of offense, just better than Ball State's 429 total yards.

“They made a lot of great plays. They were relentless,” Vantrease said of the Ball State defense, which got a key second-quarter field-goal block from Chris Agyemang, who atoned for an offsides penalty he took earlier on the drive on a Buffalo fourth-down play.

Buffalo produced a 67-yard touchdown run by Marks with 1:16 left in the third quarter to cut Ball State’s lead to 38-28. And Marks had a great opportunity to help the Bulls rally more, but he dropped a pass on 4th-and-2 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls got no closer.

“It’s hard for most of us, especially those of us who were there in 2018 (for a MAC title game loss to Northern Illinois),” Nunn said. “It’s tough on us, seeing the young guys have the same emotions we had when we were there. It hurts. But we’ve just got to put it behind us and keep going.”

The Bulls are also expected to go to either the Arizona Bowl or an ESPN Events bowl.

“We’ve got another game potentially, so that would be another opportunity for us to get back on our feet and prove that we’re still that team that can dominate,” Vantrease said.

Ball State’s Hall had five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Antwan Davis had five catches for 59 yards.

“All the hard work that we’ve put in since I’ve been here, since (we were 2-10 in) 2017, all the times we’ve had adversity and stayed true to the team and the coaches, getting to hold up that trophy is unbelievable," Daw said.

